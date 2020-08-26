Revealed: the most powerful people in Saudi Arabia

Welcome to the annual Arabian Business Saudi Power List - our guide to the kingdom’s most influential movers and shakers.

As the entire world, from emerging to traditional markets, continues to feel the economic effects of the global Covid-19 crisis, the mood continues to be positive in Saudi Arabia. Even with the fluctuating oil price, there are opportunities being exploited in the market.

Click here to view the list

So who are the men and women driving Saudi Arabia today? We have looked at men and women from every sector, from banking to construction, from transport to energy and from art to industry.

It could be Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), which he has overseen as it transformed from a small pension fund to a vast sovereign wealth fund worth around $320 billion.

The finance veteran was also appointed as the chairman of Aramco in September 2019, ahead of the company’s mammoth IPO listing that raised a total of $29.4bn.

Or Princess Reema bint Bandar was sworn in as Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States in April 2019, becoming the kingdom's first female envoy.

Or how about Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of Neom, the company behind the kingdom’s $500bn city project; or Lubna Suliman Olayan, who is now at the helm of the third-largest lender in Saudi Arabia, following the merger of Saudi British Bank and Alawwal Bank, becoming the first woman in her country to run a publicly traded bank.

Find out which personalities are making the biggest contributions to Saudi society. If you are interested in doing business in Saudi Arabia, then this list is a timely reminder of who you need to know in order to get your message across.

Click here to view the list