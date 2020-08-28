We noticed you're blocking ads.

By Gavin Gibbon

Fri 28 Aug 2020 09:05 AM

By Gavin Gibbon

Revealed: the top 50 places to work in the Middle East

Logistics giant DHL takes top spot in the 50 Middle East Best Workplaces list for second successive year

Revealed: the top 50 places to work in the Middle East

Image: ITP Media Group

Logistics giant DHL has been named the best company to work for in the Middle East for the second year in succession.

The company has come out tops in the top 50 Middle East Best Workplaces list, which has been compiled by Great Place to Work®.

It is the sixth time the company, which came number one in the UAE Best Workplaces private sector list in April, has topped this particular list.

DHL was followed by Fischer FZE in second spot and Century Financial, which occupied third.

Ranking from fourth to tenth place on the list were InterContinental Hotels Group, Dubai Police Academy, Hilton, The One, Platinum VA, Alkhabeer Capital and Landmark Group respectively.

The Best Workplaces annual benchmarking study assesses the level of credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie within an organisation, and forms part of the world’s largest employee survey.

Two-thirds of a company’s score is based on the confidential feedback of their employees, while the remaining score is taken from an audit of management and HR practices.

“To be considered in the list, organisations had to meet the Great Place to Work®-Certified standard and with a minimum score of 85 percent based on what employees say about their experiences of trust and ability to reach their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do, along with the number of countries where organisation is certified in the Middle East and the entity’s local population local population” said: Mazen Harb, managing director, Great Place To Work® Middle East.

The ‘Middle East Best Workplaces’ are represented by a diverse number of governmental entities and industries including logistics, technology, finance, media, retail, fashion, FMCG, hospitality, healthcare and manufacturing.

“Rebuilding mutual trust and creating an innovative, positive and happy workplace in these challenging times should be at the top of the agenda for organisations; being a great workplace helps Middle East entities quantify their culture and produce better business results,” said Tanzeel Rahman, managing director, Great Place To Work® Saudi Arabia.

Gavin Gibbon

