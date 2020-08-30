Arabian Centres Company launches new cinemas in Saudi

Saudi shopping mall operator Arabian Centres Company (ACC) has revealed a raft of new cinema complex openings in the kingdom, with plans to add a further 13 to its portfolio in the next year.

In a posting to the Saudi stock exchange (Tadawul), the company revealed that it has opened the first ever cineplex in Al Jubail, in Jubail Mall – a 1,742 square metre complex, which includes five screens and 440 seats.

ACC has also opened a cinema theatre at Ahsa Mall in Al Hofuf – the first cineplex to open in the whole Al Ahsa Governorate, which has eight screens and 910 seats.

And a cinema at Haifa Mall in Jeddah completes the latest openings. It is the second cineplex to open in the city within ACC’s portfolio and has nine screens with 830 seats.

ACC had previously launched cinemas at Mall of Arabia, Jeddah; Hamra Mall, Riyadh; Nakheel Mall, Dammam; and U-Walk, Riyadh.

ACC’s chief executive officer, Faisal Al Jedaie, said: “The comprehensive rollout of cineplexes across our portfolio is part and parcel of our strategy to deliver a premier lifestyle experience to our millions of visitors.

These incremental footfall generators will help cement Arabian Centres’ position at the forefront of Saudi Arabia’s nascent and rapidly developing leisure and entertainment sectors.

“And whilst we are excited to push forward with our long-term growth strategies, management is cognisant of the short-term challenges posed by Covid-19. To that end, our priority remains protecting the health and safety of our communities, and thus will continue to implement enhanced safety and social distancing measures across our lifestyle centres and newly launched cineplexes.”