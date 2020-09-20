Three Dubai facilities closed for breaching coronavirus protocols

Three facilities across Dubai have been closed and six others fined after inspections found they were failing to adhere to strict coronavirus health and safety protocols.

Over the past week, officials from Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and Dubai Economy have intensified their inspections of sports clubs, academies and sports and fitness centres across the emirates.

They visited 124 sports facilities and five sports events. The three facilities - a rented playground, a swimming pool at a sports club and a sports academy – were shut down until they comply with all Covid-19 precautionary measures and safety guidelines, while six other facilities were fined.

A total of 35 reprimands were also issued.

Breaches included crowding and failure to maintain safe distancing; gatherings in waiting areas, which are barred under Covid-19 protocols; non-compliance with the face mask rule; and failure to check temperature of all visitors and staff.

DSC has warned that inspection visits will be stepped up in the coming period to ensure all facilities are adhering to the guidelines.