We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Culture & Society
Sun 20 Sep 2020 12:14 PM

Font Size

- Aa +

Three Dubai facilities closed for breaching coronavirus protocols

Inspections from Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy also saw six facilities fined and 35 reprimands issued

Three Dubai facilities closed for breaching coronavirus protocols

DSC has warned that inspection visits will be stepped up in the coming period to ensure all facilities are adhering to the guidelines.

Three facilities across Dubai have been closed and six others fined after inspections found they were failing to adhere to strict coronavirus health and safety protocols.

Over the past week, officials from Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and Dubai Economy have intensified their inspections of sports clubs, academies and sports and fitness centres across the emirates.

They visited 124 sports facilities and five sports events. The three facilities - a rented playground, a swimming pool at a sports club and a sports academy – were shut down until they comply with all Covid-19 precautionary measures and safety guidelines, while six other facilities were fined.

A total of 35 reprimands were also issued.

Breaches included crowding and failure to maintain safe distancing; gatherings in waiting areas, which are barred under Covid-19 protocols; non-compliance with the face mask rule; and failure to check temperature of all visitors and staff.

DSC has warned that inspection visits will be stepped up in the coming period to ensure all facilities are adhering to the guidelines.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

Real news, real analysis and real insight have real value – especially at a time like this. Unlimited access ArabianBusiness.com can be unlocked for as little as $4.75 per month. Click here for more details.

Staff writer

Read next

Dubai closes, fines tourism businesses over coronavirus violations

Dubai police hammer home coronavirus restrictions during shopping mall inspections

Foreign workers stranded in Lebanon without hope as coronavirus, currency crises bite