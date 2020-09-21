We noticed you're blocking ads.

Mon 21 Sep 2020 08:34 AM

Calls for fresh lockdown in Lebanon after surge in coronavirus cases

Over 1,000 new cases were confirmed on Sunday and 11 deaths

Calls for fresh lockdown in Lebanon after surge in coronavirus cases

Figures from the health ministry brought Lebanon's total tally since February to 29,303 Covid-19 cases, including 297 deaths. Image: Unsplash

Lebanon on Sunday said it confirmed 1,006 new novel coronavirus cases and 11 deaths from the disease in 24 hours, in a new record for the crisis-hit country.

The figures from the health ministry brought Lebanon's total tally since February to 29,303 Covid-19 cases, including 297 deaths.

Outgoing health minister Hamad Hassan told television channel Al Jadeed he had called for authorities to impose a new two-week lockdown to combat the virus' spread.

Cases have spiked in the aftermath of a massive explosion at the Beirut port on August 4 that killed more than 190 people and overwhelmed the capital's health services with thousands of wounded.

Authorities on August 21 declared a lockdown in all parts of the country except those ravaged by the explosion, as well as a night-time curfew.

But they eased the restrictions a week later following protest from the private sector, already reeling from the country's worst economic downturn in decades.

The head of a major public hospital battling Covid-19, Firass Abiad, expressed his alarm at the rising rates on Saturday.

"I couldn't sleep last night. The corona numbers were shocking," he wrote on Twitter.

Despite an expected increase in cases, "the sharp rise in deaths, including that of an 18-year-old boy, was tough news", he said.

AFP

