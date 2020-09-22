How women are still fighting to break glass ceiling in the Gulf

Under one in five representatives at executive level in UAE companies are females, according to the latest research from global giant Great Place to Work.

The study of Asia and the Middle East showed that, in terms of gender ratio at companies in the Middle East, the average companies have 37 percent female workers, 28 percent female managers and 19 percent of the executive team made up of women.

This compared more favourably against other parts of the world, particularly for the executive roles, with India (17 percent), Japan (16 percent) and South Korea (15 percent) all falling behind the UAE.

The figures have been revealed ahead of the inaugural Best Workplaces for Women in GCC 2020 announcement, which is set to be made through the Arabian Business platform on September 30.

It also showed that organisations hailed as ‘Great Places to Work’ in the UAE boast an average female workforce of 30 percent – while in Saudi Arabia this number drops as low as 14 percent. It compares to 49 percent in Greater China and 43 percent in Singapore.

According to the report, one in three females who don’t think they have development opportunities are not motivated to come to work.

While two out of five who feel their performance is unfairly evaluated are likely to leave the company. Forty-five percent said they didn’t feel the management ‘walks the talk’; and a third said they didn’t have a work-life balance.

Due to the social distancing guidelines in place, the winners of the Best Workplaces for Women in GCC 2020 will be announced in a virtual award function hosted live on Arabian Business’ Facebook and YouTube channels. You can tune in to watch the ceremony live and congratulate the winners.