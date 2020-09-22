ITP Media Group, Bee'ah partner to increase sanitation at major business events

ITP Media Group (ITP) and Bee’ah, the Middle East’s leading sustainability pioneer, have formed a strategic partnership to enhance sanitation procedures at ITP’s business-to-business events for the remainder of 2020.

As a result of the partnership, Bee’ah’s disinfection pods will be placed at the entrance of all forthcoming major events including the Oil & Gas Middle East Energy Awards, the Arabian Business Leaders Forum and the Hotelier Awards.

The pods represent the next generation of sanitation products from Bee’ah. Upon entering them, each individual is sprayed with a fine mist of diluted disinfectant that eradicates viruses, bacteria and other microorganisms on a person or their clothing in less than 20 seconds. This full body sanitiser poses no harm to human health, or to clothing materials.

Sue Holt, ITP Media Group’s general manager, said, “As a company we are already working to ensure that our events comply with the UAE government’s guidelines with regards to social distancing and hygiene. To provide our guests, employees and hotel colleagues an even greater degree of confidence in the safety of our events, we wanted to work with a renowned organisation such as Bee’ah, who offer a range of market-leading sanitation services. We see it as our duty to use the latest processes and procedures to provide the cleanest possible environment to ensure our guests can enjoy their evening.’

The MEP Awards on the September 30 will be the first physical award ceremony since the Covid-19 pandemic struck in March.

Rafael Sanjurjo Lopez, CEO of Public Cleansing & Waste Collection – Tandeef at Bee’ah, said: “Bee’ah is doing everything we can to prevent, limit and contain the spread of COVID-19 throughout the UAE, through our specialised disinfection services. We had also launched Disinfection Pods earlier in April, which enables businesses and entities to safeguard their own workforce, guests and even customers. We are pleased to support ITP Media Group by ensuring the highest levels of safety and sanitation for them to restart their annual award ceremonies.”

Triggered by motion detection, pumps in the disinfection pods will start to spray a mist on individuals passing through the pod for 20 seconds. The disinfectants are compliant with all regional and international guidelines for sterilisation and are nontoxic to humans and the environment. Disinfection pods will be utilised at entrances of ITP Events to eradicate harmful viruses, bacteria and other microorganisms found on people.