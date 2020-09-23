Why the sky's the limit for Saudi Arabia at next year's Expo in Dubai

Saudi Arabia will use next year's Expo in Dubai to showcase its heritage and the creativity of its young population to a global audience, an Expo 2020 Dubai official said on Wednesday.

In honour of the 90th Saudi National Day, Expo 2020 Dubai is celebrating Saudi Arabia’s "significant" contribution to the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, MEASA, region.

Mohamed Al Ansaari, vice president, Communications, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: "It is very exciting to note the kingdom’s significant contributions to Expo 2020, which starts in October next year.

"Its Country Pavilion, resembling a huge window opening up from the ground and soaring into the sky, will offer a peek into how the kingdom is shaping both its own and the world’s future. It will take visitors on an immersive journey that also demonstrates Saudi Arabia’s welcoming character and rich culture.

"The next World Expo provides the ideal platform for the Kingdom to share its heritage and the creativity of its young, dynamic population to a global audience... Saudi Arabia will play an important role in innovating and collaborating with the world to help shape a better future for all," he said in comments published by state news agency WAM.

With its theme The sky is the limit, the Saudi pavilion resembles a huge window opening up from the ground and soaring into the sky. It will offer visitors an immersive journey that glimpses into its future.

Measuring more than 13,000 sq m, which is approximately the size of two football pitches, the pavilion will be the second largest at Expo 2020 Dubai, after the UAE Pavilion, and is located in the Opportunity District.

The pavilion’s exhibition will highlight the kingdom’s openness to businesses and tourists, and a desire to build links and collaborate with other nations to create a better world for everyone.

Saudi nationals make up a vital component of the workforce at Expo 2020.

The kingdom’s first World Expo participation was at Expo 1958 in Brussels.