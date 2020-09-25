Female architect fined over coronavirus violations at Dubai house party

A female businesswoman has been fined AED10,000 ($2,700) for organising a private party at her Dubai home where guests failed to comply with coronavirus preventative measures.

Dubai Police issued the fine on the Arab architect after guests neither complied with physical distancing nor wore facemasks in violation of the rules to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Dubai Police fine woman for organising house party in violations of COVID-19 precautionary measures pic.twitter.com/ITX8BG49ON— Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) September 24, 2020

Authorities warned that a AED10,000 fine will be given to anyone who invites or organises gatherings, meetings, private and public celebrations or being present in groups at public places while participants will each be slapped a fine of AED5,000.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations at Dubai Police, said in comments published by state news agency WAM that the violator and her guests - a group of media people and a female Arab artist - had been summoned and fined after the video of the event had gone viral on social media.

All the guests were each slapped a fine of AED5,000, he added.

He stressed that the Dubai Police won’t tolerate violators and reminded members of the public to strictly adhere to the precautionary measures and to report offenders.

The fines comes as new daily coronavirus infections in the UAE remained above 1,000 on Thursday although they fell from the previous day's peak of 1,083.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said it conducted 93,618 Covid-19 tests over the past 24 hours, with 1,002 new coronavirus cases reported, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 88,532.