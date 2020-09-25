We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

By Sam Bridge

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Culture & Society
Fri 25 Sep 2020 10:11 AM

Font Size

- Aa +

By Sam Bridge

Female architect fined over coronavirus violations at Dubai house party

Party guests which included a group of media people and a female Arab artist were also fined after video goes viral on social media

Female architect fined over coronavirus violations at Dubai house party
(Photo for illustrative purposes only)

A female businesswoman has been fined AED10,000 ($2,700) for organising a private party at her Dubai home where guests failed to comply with coronavirus preventative measures.

Dubai Police issued the fine on the Arab architect after guests neither complied with physical distancing nor wore facemasks in violation of the rules to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Authorities warned that a AED10,000 fine will be given to anyone who invites or organises gatherings, meetings, private and public celebrations or being present in groups at public places while participants will each be slapped a fine of AED5,000.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations at Dubai Police, said in comments published by state news agency WAM that the violator and her guests - a group of media people and a female Arab artist - had been summoned and fined after the video of the event had gone viral on social media.

All the guests were each slapped a fine of AED5,000, he added.

He stressed that the Dubai Police won’t tolerate violators and reminded members of the public to strictly adhere to the precautionary measures and to report offenders.

The fines comes as new daily coronavirus infections in the UAE remained above 1,000 on Thursday although they fell from the previous day's peak of 1,083.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said it conducted 93,618 Covid-19 tests over the past 24 hours, with 1,002 new coronavirus cases reported, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 88,532.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

Real news, real analysis and real insight have real value – especially at a time like this. Unlimited access ArabianBusiness.com can be unlocked for as little as $4.75 per month. Click here for more details.

Read next

UAE celebrates Saudi National Day under Together Forever theme

Saudi Arabia to resume umrah pilgrimage to Makkah from October 4

ITP Media Group, Bee'ah partner to increase sanitation at major business events