Sun 27 Sep 2020 12:23 PM

Authorities in Dubai fine six sports facilities after coronavirus breaches

Further ten establishments escaped with a warning following inspections from Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy

Authorities in Dubai fine six sports facilities after coronavirus breaches

The fines surrounded a failure to maintain the mandatory safe distance as well as non-compliance with the face mask rule.

Six sports facilities in Dubai have been slapped with fines after failing to adhere to strict Covid-19 health and safety regulations.

The fines were handed out following inspections from Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy and surrounded a failure to maintain the mandatory safe distance as well as non-compliance with the face mask rule.

A further ten establishments across the emirate escaped with a warning.

As part of measures to reopen sports facilities after the Covid-19-enforced lockdown, authorities issued a raft of guidelines to be followed, including maintaining hygiene and sanitisation requirements and ensuring a two-metre safe distancing rule is respected at all times.

Facilities have been instructed to follow all the other safety protocols and guidelines like wearing masks, checking temperature of visitors, providing sanitisers, etc.

The regulations require facilities to display public announcements, and awareness signage in highly visible areas. They must also maintain adequate records of their members, including names, telephone numbers and visit dates, to assist if contact tracing becomes necessary.

Staff writer

