Dubai Economy fines 22 businesses for violating coronavirus restrictions

Dubai Economy has fined 22 businesses for violating Covid-19 guidelines following 673 inspection visits across the emirate on Saturday.

Inspections were carried out by the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector, with visits to a number of open markets and shopping centres.

The fines included 19 for employees not wearing face masks and three for failing to adhere to social distancing measures.

Six of the violating establishments were bodybuilding gyms and they were fined in co-operation with the Dubai Sports Council.

The other businesses fined were from different trades, including retail, readymade garments, textiles & fabrics, transaction & follow-up services, sewing & embroidery, mill, mobile phones, building materials, and general trade.

Violating businesses were based in International City, Al Murar, and Ayal Nasir, in addition to a number of shopping centres.

Inspection teams also warned two other businesses for not placing the physical distancing stickers as required.

Overall, inspections found that 649 shops and commercial establishments fully complied with the precautionary measures.

Dubai Economy called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the Consumerrights.ae website.