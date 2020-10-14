Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum named Humanitarian of the Year 2020 at the Arab Woman Awards UAE

Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, has been named the Humanitarian of the Year 2020 at the Arab Woman Awards UAE for her leadership of the ‘10 Million Meals’ campaign.

Sheikha Hind is the wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and chairperson of the Board of Trustees of UAE Food Bank.

The official awards are part of ITP Media Group in partnership with UN Women, the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women.

The full list of winners will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony released on harpersbazaararabia.com, and screened for the first time at the World of Fashion 2020 presented by Harper’s Bazaar Arabia and Mall of the Emirates. The event will also include a private ceremony for winners and judges to be hosted by Sue Holt, managing director at ITP Media Group.

Sheikha Hind said: “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is the main supporter of the various humanitarian initiatives that continue to cement the UAE’s status as a beacon of hope and a pioneer in creating a better future for humanity.

“Emirati women have adopted the values of compassion and generosity from our leaders who have taught us to aid people in need, empower the vulnerable and actively contribute to building stable and safe societies.”

Charity organisations contributed with donations to provide 6.8 million meals, while companies and businessmen contributed with the value of 5.7 million meals.

The UAE’s biggest food distribution drive provided 15.3 million meals and food parcels to support low-income families and individuals affected by the coronavirus outbreak during the Holy month of Ramadan.

Launched under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) in collaboration with the Social Solidarity Fund Against Covid-19, the nationwide campaign received massive donations from 180,000 individuals and entities from 116 nationalities and attracted 1,500 volunteers in only three weeks.

Sheikha Hind said: “The campaign has created a noble form of solidarity during the critical times posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and has set a global example of how all segments of the society can unite in the face of crises.”

The campaign’s website received donations to provide 1.4 million meals, and the value of about 771,000 meals came from SMS donations. The call centre received in-kind donations that exceeded 726,000 meals.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, said: “Announcing Sheikha Hind as the Humanitarian of the Year demonstrates the solid impact of the ’10 Million Meals’ campaign in providing social support to thousands of low-income individuals and families at the peak of the Covid-19 crisis that caused a national lockdown. These extensive efforts reflect Sheikha Hind’s relentless dedication to humanitarian work to foster cooperation and coexistence across different society segments.”

Sheikha Hind has been leading the UAE Food Bank since it launched in 2017 as an integrated humanitarian system that collects surplus food from restaurants, the hospitality sector and food establishments, to redistribute it to people in need across the country.

Under her leadership, the project has signed numerous partnerships with government, private and charity organisations to expand its outreach to people in need across the country. In 2019 alone, the bank distributed 13,448 tonnes of food supplies to laborers and low-income individuals and families.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak al Nahyan stressed: “Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum is an inspiring role model of an Emirati and Arab woman who believes that every woman plays an active role in empowering society.”

Dr Moez Doraid, UN Women regional director, Arab States, added: “Women’s leadership is crucial to ensure that no one is left behind in the global response to Covid-19. The ‘10 Million Meals’ campaign led by Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum demonstrates the impact of Emirati women’s leadership.”

The Arab Woman Awards, which highlights inspirational and outstanding Arab females in different areas, has focused this year on celebrating women who positively contributed to improving lives during the Covid-19 crisis.

The award’s 17 categories include business, finance, education, art/literature, new media, humanitarian and lifetime achievement.