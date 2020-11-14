UAE reforms set to lure more British businesses and expats, say experts

The UAE’s recently reformed personal status laws will appeal to British businesses and expats, according to experts.

The new government directives, which cover inheritance, divorce matters, alcohol and co-habitation, will be a “positive” for British inward investment into the UAE, according to Joe Hepworth, CEO of Dubai-based company set-up firm British Centres for Business.

“Individuals and companies increasingly look at social and lifestyle factors when establishing overseas operations, as well as the traditional macro-economic drivers,” said Hepworth.

“By making these laws both more clear and more consistent with western norms, it will undoubtedly encourage future movers and investors.”

The CEO added that western professional classes and those with families would be assured of the “clarity” around will and estate reforms.

“It’s enormously positive as it provides additional security,” he said.

Chris Doyle (pictured above), director of the London-based Council for Arab and British Understanding (Caabu), also welcomed the news as a boon for British expats.

“For the UAE to change some of these laws, particularly the issues of inheritance and divorce could be positive for British residents,” said Doyle. “However, the exact details, particularly on dual nationals, still need to be clarified.”

Doyle added that the clarified laws around alcohol licences and unmarried cohabitation would make the UAE a “more attractive proposition” for tourists, especially those from Europe and the Americas.

Scott Livermore (pictured above), chief economist at Oxford Economics Middle East, commented that the new reforms would “take away some of the worry of settling in Dubai” for westerners and “formalise” the emirate as a safe and modern place to live.

“The reforms will encourage those that do come to Dubai to settle longer rather than view Dubai as a shortstop. If this is achieved then expats will be more invested in Dubai personally and financially, benefitting real estate, finance and other sectors, as well as encouraging the retainment of knowhow and skills,” said Livermore.

“The crucial change will be a mindset shift where expats feel they are coming to Dubai to live rather than just to work,” he added.

Explained: The newly clarified laws

Cohabitation for unmarried couples: Unmarried/non-blood-related individuals of the opposite sex will now be able to cohabitate without the worry of legal repercussions. This will enable younger expats and unmarried couples to share a home in the UAE.

Alcohol consumption: Appropriate and authorised alcohol consumption will no longer be a criminal offence. Individuals will be able to drink and keep alcohol at home without a licence and will not face penalties. It is to be noted that legal requirements such as minimum age (18 or 21 years) must still be met to drink alcohol; selling alcohol to or buying it for an underage individual will still be prohibited, as will driving under the influence of alcohol.

Divorce and inheritance: Even if the divorce occurs in the UAE, the laws of the country where the marriage took place will apply.

Suicide and 'Good Samaritans': Suicide and attempted suicide will be decriminalised.

Harassment and assault: In line with principles of equality, incidents that previously fell under the category of ‘honour crimes’ to be treated just like any other crimes, without the mitigating factor available only to males.

Judicial procedure: Translators will be provided for non-Arabic speaking defendants and witnesses in court if necessary. Additionally, in relation to privacy in judicial proceedings, evidence related to cases involving indecent acts will likely be protected, and accordingly will not be publicly disclosed.