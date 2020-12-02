Dubai ruler hails 'stellar success' of UAE economy in overcoming challenges of 2020

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has hailed the "stellar success of our nation" in overcoming the unprecedented impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement to Nation Shield, the UAE Armed Forces magazine, on the UAE's 49th National Day, Sheikh Mohammed said the success was "not a mere coincidence or luck", adding that it was "the outcome of our Emirati model that foresaw the future and developed appropriate strategies and plans".

"2020 has been an exceptional year, as it was rife with surprises, mysteries and challenges... This virus has negatively affected the global economy, restricted travel and aviation, and paralysed food, medicine and goods supply chains, as well as disrupted the work of governments, markets and companies, and led to curfews and lockdowns everywhere around the globe," he said in comments published by state news agency WAM.

"This year has been a test for countries, the capabilities of governments, the efficiency of their institutions and procedures, and the level of their readiness to face pandemics and disasters, and their repercussions.

"I thank Allah Almighty for the stellar success of our nation during this difficult test, as well as for the excellent performance of our government and institutions, and our readiness to face pandemics and disasters in a way that has been recognised by the entire world and its specialist organisations," he added.

"This success is not a mere coincidence or luck, but rather the outcome of our Emirati model that foresaw the future and developed appropriate strategies and plans to get the nation ready for emergencies and worst-case scenarios. Our Emirati model will ensure the efficiency and flexibility of our institutions and their ability to make the right decisions at the right time."

Sheikh Mohammed said the performance of government and people has "enabled us to meet the threat posed by the pandemic".

The UAE is the first country in the world where Covid-19 tests have exceeded the population count while targets for monitoring infections and recoveries have also been reached, he noted.

"The pandemic has forced many countries to reassess their healthcare systems. However, in the UAE we have implemented the necessary initiatives to support our health system, whose efficiency and competence we trust," the Dubai ruler added.

Sheikh Mohammed said: "We look to the future with confidence and hope, armed with our vision, our experience, and our achievements in the field of human development and urbanisation, realising that our successes in the past decades were achieved with effort, hard work and determination. In the next five decades, we will need to double this effort, increase production and enhance capabilities, as the ambition is greater, challenges are tougher, competition is more intense, and the transformations around us are faster and deeper."

While the pandemic has changed people’s life patterns and their ways of work, Sheikh Mohammed said the use of technology was allowing the UAE to continue work "as usual, sometimes at a faster pace".

While hailing achievements at Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant and the Mohammed bin Rashid Medical Research Institute, he said neither the pandemic nor the global economic stagnation would affect the UAE's approach to extending a helping hand to less fortunate countries.

Sheikh Mohammed added: "In less than a month, 2021 will commence, and we are approaching our 50th National Day. We want 2021 to witness a major breakthrough for the next 50 years. We want our country to be the most distinguished and offer the best in terms of quality of life.

"We will continue to prepare all sectors for the post-oil era, by building a true knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy, investing in qualitative minds and competencies, promoting the system of the civilised values of tolerance, openness, coexistence and acceptance, preserving our national heritage, authentic customs and traditions, and global competition for leadership, and building strong foundations to sustain this development for future generations."

Focusing on the wider Arab world, the Prime Minister said "opportunities for revival and reform are always available" despite the daunting problems and challenges facing the region.

"Our Arab world needs to think through the perspective of language and data for use in the third decade of the twenty-first century, to comprehend the political, economic and value changes that have swept our world in recent years, to foresee the future and to recognise the engines of development in it, and to be completely certain that the old means and old patterns of work and thinking will not produce new results. Rather, they will reproduce the old systems, most of which are neither good nor build sustainable development, nor aid in achieving peace, security or stability," he noted.

On closer ties with Israel, Sheikh Mohammed said the Abraham Accords provided the region with a "valuable opportunity to break through the stalemate, move stagnant waters, and chart paths that lead to peace, security, coexistence and devotion to development".

He also paid tribute to "our white army" of doctors, nurses, technicians and administrators for helping to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.