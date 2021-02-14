Saudi extends coronavirus restrictions for further 20 days

Saudi Arabia has extended its Covid-19 restrictions for a further 20 days, according to reports, as the kingdom strives to curb the spread of the virus with the number of positive cases doubling in recent days.

Measures, which are expected to come into effect from 10pm on Sunday, include a ban on gatherings, entertainment and events. Cinemas, gyms and restaurants will also be closed, according to a source from the Ministry of Interior. The maximum number of people allowed as part of social gatherings is limited to 20.

Tough restrictions in Saudi hit restaurants, events, entertainment and funerals A Ministry of Interior official said there has been "increase in the epidemic curve in some regions of Saudi Arabia that were caused by lax implementation of the preventive and precautionary measures".

Earlier this month is was announced that travellers from 20 countries, including the UAE, Egypt, Lebanon, India, Pakistan and the UK and USA, were barred from entering Saudi Arabia as the kingdom stepped up precautions against new variants of coronavirus.

Last month, the Interior Ministry said it intended to delay the lifting of the travel suspension for citizens and pushing back the opening of borders from March 31 to May 17.

Saudi Arabia has registered 372,410 cases of coronavirus and 6,429 deaths as a result of Covid-19.