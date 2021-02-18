Dubai travel agency shut down for illegally selling PCR tests

A Dubai travel agency has been shut down by authorities after illegally offering PCR testing services for coronavirus.

The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector in Dubai Economy, the business unit of Dubai Government, said the agency in Business Bay was found to have sold PCR tests and promoting them secretly through WhatsApp, both in violation of the rules laid down.

Only medical facilities licensed by the Ministry of Health & Prevention and Dubai Health Authority (DHA) are allowed to offer PCR testing services in Dubai.

CCCP investigated the travel agency after receiving a complaint from a consumer, expressing unhappiness at the quality of the Covid-19 home inspection service provided.

Field teams collected information about the service provider and tracked the channels used to promote the service.

Authorities found that the travel agent, through a WhatsApp business account, had asked customers to select an appropriate date, fill in their data, and attach copies of passports via an electronic link provided, before paying online for the test.

The travel agency was subsequently shut down and DHA was provided with information related to the laboratories that co-operated with the violator.

Abdulaziz Al Tannak, director of the Commercial Control Department in CCCP, said: "We will not hesitate to take action against any commercial establishment trying to exploit the prevailing pandemic situation, and we ask all commercial establishments to abide by the relevant laws and regulations. Our inspection teams continue to conduct intensive field monitoring campaigns across the emirate."

The violation comes as the UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced a further 3,294 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 361,877.

MoHAP also announced 18 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,073 while 3,431 individuals have fully recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 347,366.