Emaar names female to board as UAE pushes for gender diversity

Emaar Properties PJSC appointed a female to its board as the largest listed developer in Dubai complies with a new rule to boost gender diversity in the United Arab Emirates.

Eman Abdulrazzaq, who is currently the group chief human resource officer at Emirates NBD PJSC, will join eight others on Emaar’s board, according to a statement. Before that, she was the regional head of strategy, planning and chief of staff at HSBC Bank Middle East, according to Emaar.

The UAE’s market regulator last month said it will require at least one female director on the boards of all listed companies as firms around the world face pressure to boost gender diversity. The move was aimed at empowering Emirati women and encouraging them to play a greater role on the boards of listed companies, it said.

UAE Gender Balance Council chief hails move to appoint more women to the board Sheikha Manal says move is 'vital step towards further empowering women' in line with international best practices

“We previously used to accept explanations if there wasn’t compliance, but now we are moving to make female representation compulsory,” the regulator’s chief executive officer Obaid Saif Al Zaabi was quoted as saying by the National. “So now there must be at least one female member on the board of any listed company.”

Within the Middle East and North Africa, the UAE has the highest level of women in the workforce with 57.5 percent, according to a World Bank blog post.

In 2012, the UAE Cabinet made it compulsory for corporations and government agencies to include women on their boards of directors.