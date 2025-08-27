80 per cent of UAE professionals now use AI tools daily: LinkedIn

The UAE workforce is undergoing an AI revolution, with 80 per cent of professionals now using AI tools regularly—up from 56 per cent in 2024—according to new research from LinkedIn .

This adoption rate is the second highest globally after India, reflecting the country’s rapid embrace of artificial intelligence in the workplace.

LinkedIn’s data shows growing enthusiasm for AI’s potential:

77 per cent of UAE professionals are optimistic about how AI can enhance their work

81 per cent enjoy experimenting with AI and learning new skills daily

73 per cent say they now use AI more frequently and with greater confidence than a year ago

But the surge comes with challenges. 73 per cent of professionals describe learning AI skills as “having a second job,” while 61 per cent admit they are not yet leveraging AI fully.

Nearly half (48.4 per cent) feel mounting expectations, and 65 per cent say they are being pushed to use AI in more advanced and creative ways.

AI in the UAE

Ali Matar, EMEA Growth Markets Leader at LinkedIn, said: “UAE professionals are working hard to stay ahead of the curve, often learning AI skills on their own time and dime. This rapid shift brings pressure, but it also reflects a real hunger for growth. In moments of change, people naturally turn to their networks—not just for advice, but for reassurance, shared experience, and support that AI can’t offer.

“That human connection is what helps build confidence and momentum as they navigate the new world of work.”

Despite the strain, motivation is strong. Nearly three-quarters of UAE professionals are investing personal time and resources into developing AI skills, with many turning to free tools (73 per cent) and employer-led training (68 per cent).

The findings highlight both a hunger for innovation and the need for structured training programmes to help workers fully harness AI’s transformative potential.

Even as AI reshapes industries, personal connections remain central to career success in the UAE:

85 per cent say trusted colleagues offer insights AI cannot

82 per cent believe personal connections carry more weight in hiring than qualifications

74 per cent stress that relationships are crucial for early-career success

One in three professionals report that their network has directly helped them land a job or career opportunity

AI is also freeing up time for collaboration, with 39 per cent saying AI tools give them more opportunities to engage with colleagues.

LinkedIn noted a 30 per cent global rise in comments on its platform this year, showing that community and connection remain at the heart of professional growth.

As the UAE continues to lead in AI adoption, the report highlights a key takeaway: AI is a powerful enabler, but not a replacement for human relationships.

With 79 per cent of professionals emphasising the need for supportive environments, the future of work in the UAE looks set to be defined by the balance between technology and trust.