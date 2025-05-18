Abu Dhabi authorities bust smuggler who hid $1.4m of cocaine in his intestines

Abu Dhabi authorities halt man with AED5m ($1.4m) of cocaine hidden inside his body.

The General Directorate of Ports at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security thwarted on Friday an attempt to smuggle narcotic substances at Zayed International Airport.

Authorities seized 89 capsules of cocaine weighing approximately 1,198 grams, with an estimated market value of around AED5m ($1.4m), hidden inside the intestines of a traveller.

Abu Dhabi cocaine bust

The seizure was made after customs inspection officers at Zayed International Airport grew suspicious of a traveller arriving from a South American country.

He was subjected to advanced screening equipment, which revealed indications of foreign objects inside his body.

He was then referred to the competent authorities, who extracted the 89 capsules from his intestines.

The Authority praised the efforts of the inspectors in carrying out their duties with efficiency and competence.

It also reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to developing the inspection system to ensure the protection of society from the dangers of narcotics.

This is part of the national efforts to maintain the security and safety of the community and deter anyone who may attempt to compromise the security of the state.