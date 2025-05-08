Abu Dhabi Court settles record $27.2mn divorce case

The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has finalised a divorce settlement worth over AED100 million ($27 million), establishing a new record for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

The case involved a foreign couple who were previously married in the United Kingdom.

Their divorce was processed under Abu Dhabi’s Civil Marriage Law No. 14 of 2021, which introduced civil non-religious rules for family affairs of foreigners in the Arab region.

According to court officials, the divorce was granted in less than three weeks within a single court session, demonstrating the efficiency of the system.

“The couple’s decision to choose the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department was based on the distinguished reputation of the local courts and the legislative and procedural developments they are witnessing,” the Emirates News Agency (WAM) said in a statement.

The financial settlement was reached through the court in coordination with a reputable UK family law firm, though the names of the parties involved were not disclosed.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court operates bilingually in English and Arabic, making it the only family court in the Gulf region to offer such services.

The court employs a specialised legal team including British lawyers to prepare cases, ensuring foreign litigants can understand and navigate the process.

This case represents part of a trend of complex family disputes being brought before Abu Dhabi’s courts by international parties, particularly high-net-worth individuals seeking modern legal procedures.

The settlement highlights Abu Dhabi’s status as a leading international legal centre and reflects the emirate’s commitment to building a world-class legal framework for expatriate family matters, comparable to systems in the UK, the United States, and Scandinavian countries.

Officials believe this development further enhances Abu Dhabi’s attractiveness as a destination for residence, work, and investment by providing legal certainty for international residents.