Abu Dhabi earthquake: 3.5 magnitude tremor recorded in Al Sila’ with no reported damage

The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said a 3.5 magnitude tremor was recorded in Al Sila’ in the Al Dhafra region on Wednesday, with no impact reported.
The quake occurred inland at 10:17 UAE local time. Authorities confirmed that it was minor and caused no structural damage or injuries.
The NCM regularly monitors seismic activity across the country as part of its national safety protocols. While the UAE is not located on a major seismic fault line, mild tremors are occasionally recorded.
Last week, the NCM reported a 2.0 magnitude earthquake in Khor Fakkan at 08:05 local time, also without any recorded impact. That event was classified as minor and not felt by residents.
According to the centre, such low-intensity seismic events are common in the region and typically do not pose a risk to infrastructure or public safety.