Abu Dhabi earthquake: 3.5 magnitude tremor recorded in Al Sila’ with no reported damage

The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said a 3.5 magnitude tremor was recorded in Al Sila’ in the Al Dhafra region on Wednesday, with no impact reported.

The quake occurred inland at 10:17 UAE local time. Authorities confirmed that it was minor and caused no structural damage or injuries.

A 3.5 Magnitude Earthquake is recorded in Al Sila’a at 00:03, 08/08/2025 "UAE time” According to the NCM “National Seismic Network” — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) August 7, 2025

The NCM regularly monitors seismic activity across the country as part of its national safety protocols. While the UAE is not located on a major seismic fault line, mild tremors are occasionally recorded.

Last week, the NCM reported a 2.0 magnitude earthquake in Khor Fakkan at 08:05 local time, also without any recorded impact. That event was classified as minor and not felt by residents.

A 2.0 Magnitude Earthquake is recorded in Khor Fakkan at 20:35, 05/08/2025 "UAE time” According to the NCM “National Seismic Network” — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) August 5, 2025

According to the centre, such low-intensity seismic events are common in the region and typically do not pose a risk to infrastructure or public safety.