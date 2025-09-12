Abu Dhabi approves 145 economic activities on farms to boost food security and tourism

Abu Dhabi has broadened the scope of activities that can be carried out on farms , following a new decision issued by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, in his capacity as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).

Under Decision No. (5) of 2025, 74 new economic activities have been added to the list of approved options, bringing the total to 145 activities that can now be practiced on farms.

The expanded categories include:

41 plant production activities

12 industrial support activities

Nine supporting plant production activities

Eight food support services

Two general support services

Two recreational activities

Abu Dhabi farm boost

The decision also amends provisions of Decision No. (3) of 2023, clarifying that “the built-up area used for practicing economic activities must not exceed the area determined by the competent authority in the emirate,” and that farm owners or licensed establishments may only conduct activities in line with the farm’s designated purpose.

Dr. Tariq Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director-General of ADAFSA, said the move reflects the emirate’s strategy to transform farms into successful investment ventures, recreational and heritage experiences, while supporting Abu Dhabi’s food security system and agri-tourism sector.

He noted: “The decision is part of efforts to enhance the utilisation of farms, expand the scope of viable economic activities, and regulate and facilitate the practice of recreational and tourism activities.”

Al Ameri emphasised that ADAFSA is coordinating with government entities including the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Department of Municipalities and Transport, and Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi to simplify regulation, licensing, and oversight in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision for sustainable development.