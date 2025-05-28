Abu Dhabi residents feel safe and happy despite long working hours

Abu Dhabi residents feel safe and happy amid long working hours and ongoing concerns over psychological effects of technology, according to a survey of more than 100,000 people.

Abu Dhabi has reinforced its position as one of the world’s top cities in quality of life, safety, and happiness, according to the findings of the fifth Quality of Life Survey conducted in 2024 by the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD).

The survey results revealed that 93.6 per cent of residents feel safe walking alone at night, reflecting the emirate’s continued recognition as the world’s safest city in 2025 according to global indicators.

Abu Dhabi Quality of Life Survey

The Happiness indicator also recorded an increase, reaching 7.74 out of 10, compared to 7.63 in the third cycle.

More than 100,000 individuals from 190 different nationalities participated in the survey, which covered 14 key social well-being indicators:

Housing

Job opportunities and revenue

Family income and wealth

Work-life balance

Health

Education and skills

Personal security and safety

Social relations

Civic participation and governance

Environmental quality

Social and cultural cohesion

Social and community service

Quality of life

Digital happiness

Wellbeing

The survey results showed that 75.6 per cent of residents have a strong social support network, emphasising the importance of social cohesion during the “Year of Community.

Meanwhile, the volunteering participation rate reached 34.3 per cent, reflecting a strong community spirit among residents.

The Department of Community Development also urged all community members to participate in the sixth cycle of the Quality of Life Survey and to share their aspirations and challenges across all aspects of life.

The results reflect the quality of life, and we continue to listen to all community members

Shaikha Alhosani, Executive Director Of the Social Monitoring and Innovation Sector at DCD, said the results reflect the emirate’s strategic efforts to enhance quality of life.

The Quality of Life Survey demonstrates Abu Dhabi’s ongoing commitment to developing innovative policies that place individual well-being at the forefront of its priorities.

She noted that joint efforts across various sectors have contributed to creating a secure and sustainable environment in which residents feel stable and thrive.

Alhosani added that high safety levels, increased happiness, and longer life expectancy are all indicators of the success of Abu Dhabi’s governmental policies and plans in promoting social, health, and economic development.

She said: “During the Year of Community, we continue to shape policies and develop programs and initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of life for all community members and fulfilling their aspirations.

“Recently, we witnessed the opening of the ‘Nabdh Al Falah Community hub,’ which serves as a tangible example of transforming the ‘Voice of the Community’ into reality. In collaboration with all our partners, we are working to make it an integrated platform offering activities, programs, and events that target all segments of society.”

With Abu Dhabi’s continued digital transformation, the survey also revealed a rise in digital well-being, with residents enjoying easy and efficient access to digital services.

However, the findings also pointed to growing concerns about the psychological effects of technology, highlighting the need for balanced policies that support mental health and social interaction in the digital age.

In terms of work-life balance, the results showed that working hours remain higher than the OECD average, underscoring the need for strategies that better support personal and professional life balance to sustain quality of life in the community.

The Department of Community Development relies on the results of the Quality of Life Survey as a fundamental tool for developing social and economic policies, ensuring the creation of a balanced and sustainable community environment.

Through collaboration with various stakeholders, the department aims to enhance sustainable livelihoods and promote social cohesion, ensuring a prosperous future for all residents of Abu Dhabi.