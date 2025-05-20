Abu Dhabi set to create additional ‘Nabdh’ community hubs under new DCD–DMT agreement

Abu Dhabi is set to roll out a wider network of ‘Nabdh’ community hubs under a new agreement between the Department of Community Development (DCD) and the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), as reported by WAM.

The initiative aims to enhance community engagement, foster belonging, and improve residents’ overall quality of life.

The agreement, announced this week, will see more Nabdh hubs established across various regions of the emirate. The DMT will oversee the development and support of these facilities, ensuring that modern standards are met and cater to all segments of society.

Purpose-built spaces for connection and inclusion

The first of its kind, Nabdh hub in Abu Dhabi was designed as an inclusive space to encourage community interaction, provide access to enriching programmes, and offer support services tailored to the needs of families, youth, and senior citizens.

Hamad Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development, highlighted that the agreement aligns with the goals of the Year of Community, by creating more inclusive spaces that nurture cooperation, belonging, and shared experiences among community members.

“This collaboration will expand our reach to a wider audience and enable us to develop sustainable programmes that resonate with community members, ultimately improving their quality of life,” Al Dhaheri said.

He stressed the importance of thoughtful design to ensure the hubs serve different age groups effectively from youth empowerment initiatives to wellbeing support for older adults.

Investing in quality-of-life infrastructure

“Providing advanced community facilities across Nabdh hubs is part of a comprehensive strategy aimed at creating infrastructure that enhances the residents’ quality of life in Abu Dhabi. We believe that developing these centres plays a key role in enhancing social cohesion while reflecting the dynamic nature of Abu Dhabi’s urban landscape,” Dr. Saif Sultan Al Nasri, Acting Undersecretary of DMT said.

“Collaborating with the Department of Community Development has enabled us to achieve higher levels of inclusivity in developmental projects, demonstrating our commitment to building and developing modern facilities defined by engineering and architectural excellence. These initiatives play a vital role in supporting the Emirate’s efforts to provide social infrastructure and services that meet the highest standards and best practices,” Al Nasri added.

The expansion of Nabdh hubs aims to highlight Abu Dhabi’s continued investment in social infrastructure and its commitment to creating vibrant, inclusive neighbourhoods.

The initiative is aligned with the Emirate’s long-term vision of building communities that are resilient, connected, and empowered through purpose-driven design and programming.