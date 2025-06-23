Bahrain announces holiday

Bahrain has announced an official holiday this week.

Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, issued a circular regarding the 1447 AH Hijri New Year holiday.

According to the circular, the Kingdom’s ministries and public institutions will be closed on the 1st of Muharram, corresponding to Thursday, 26 June 2025.

With Friday and Saturday being a typical weekend for many in the country, it means a three-day break, with workers able to rest from June 26 to 28.