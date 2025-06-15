Bahrain announces outdoor work ban

Bahrain’s Ministry of Labour has announced the start of the implementation of the Ministerial Edict concerning the prohibition of outdoor work during midday .

The ban will be enforced from June 15 to September 15, between 12pm and 4pm.

Under the edict, it is prohibited to engage workers in direct sunlight or open areas during the designated period.

Bahrain outdoor work ban

Bahrain enforces this ban in line with international labour standards to enhance the protection of workers from occupational illnesses and injuries during the peak of summer, when temperatures and humidity levels are high.

Violators are subject to imprisonment for up to three months and fines ranging from BD500 to BD1,000 ($1,325-$2,650), or either penalty.

The Ministry of Labour has completed all preparations for enforcing the ban, including holding awareness workshops with occupational safety officers and supervisors from private sector establishments, and publishing educational materials through its online platforms.

These materials aim to inform workers about the risks of heat stress and midday sun exposure.

The ministry has also designated a hotline (32265727) for members of the public to report any violations observed during the midday work ban period.