Burjeel Holdings chairman pledges AED2.5mn for Air India crash victims’ families

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil has announced AED 2.5 million (₹6 crore) in financial assistance for families of medical students and doctors affected by the Air India Flight 171 crash that struck BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad on June 12 .

The founder and chairman of Burjeel Holdings and managing director of VPS Health, said the tragedy struck a personal chord as he had lived in similar hostels during his medical training at Kasturba Medical College in Mangalore and Sri Ramachandra Medical College in Chennai.

The Boeing 787 aircraft crashed into the Atulyam hostel complex during lunch hour, killing 241 people aboard the aircraft and at least 38 people on the ground, making it one of the deadliest aviation disasters in history.

Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off.



The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are… — Air India (@airindia) June 12, 2025

Four medical students were killed in the hostel: Jaiprakash Choudhary from Barmer, Rajasthan; Manav Bhadu from Shree Ganganagar, Rajasthan; Aaryan Rajput from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh; and Rakesh Diyora from Bhavnagar, Gujarat. Five family members of doctors were also killed.

“I saw the footage from the mess and the hostel, and it truly shook me. It reminded me of the places I once called home, the corridors, the beds, the laughter, the pressure of exams, and the anticipation of a call from family. No one expects a commercial aircraft to come crashing into that world. Those students started the day thinking about lectures, assignments, and patients. Their lives ended in a way none of us could ever imagine. It hit close. Too close,” Dr Vayalil said

The relief package includes ₹1 crore for each of the four deceased students’ families, ₹20 lakh each for five seriously injured students, and ₹20 lakh each for the families of doctors who lost loved ones. The financial assistance will be delivered through coordination with the Junior Doctors’ Association at BJ Medical College.

Among the injured is third-year student Ritesh Kumar Sharma, who was trapped under debris for hours with leg injuries. The aircraft struck the hostel and mess blocks, reducing student residences and the dining hall to rubble.

This is not the first humanitarian intervention by Dr Vayalil. In 2010, following the Mangalore air crash, he provided financial assistance and employment opportunities to affected families at Burjeel Holdings. His interventions have extended to natural disasters, public health emergencies, and displacement crises across India and the Gulf.

“These young men were part of the same fraternity I once belonged to. I know what it’s like to stay up preparing for clinical exams, to crowd around a table in the mess hall, to walk into a hostel room after a tiring shift. That life builds not just doctors, but character. And to have that life stolen, so violently, so suddenly, is heartbreaking,” he added.

The Junior Doctors’ Association is coordinating with authorities to facilitate assistance. Dr Vayalil’s team will work alongside them to ensure aid reaches those most in need.

As BJ Medical College deals with the aftermath, displaced students and families are being temporarily relocated. Many have lost colleagues, belongings, and their sense of safety alongside their shelter.

The crash had only one survivor from the aircraft, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who is recovering in Civil Hospital Ahmedabad, though medical officials report he remains in psychological shock.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The aircraft was bound for London when it came down shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport.