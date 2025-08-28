Dubai announces 3-day holiday for public sector

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has issued a circular declaring a holiday for all government entities, departments, and institutions on Friday, September 5, 2025.

The holiday marks the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, according to an X post by the Dubai Media Office.

Government operations across Dubai will cease on September 5, with work resuming on Monday, September 8, 2025.

Dubai Government announces holiday for Prophet Muhammad’s birthday

The observance, known as Mawlid al-Nabi, marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad. The celebration typically occurs on the 12th day of Rabi’ al-Awwal, the third month in the Islamic lunar calendar.

Muslim communities mark the occasion through various practices including reciting poetry praising the Prophet, reading stories about his life and teachings, gathering for communal prayers and lectures, and sharing food with family and the community.

Many Muslim-majority countries recognise Mawlid as a public holiday, providing time for both worship and family gatherings.