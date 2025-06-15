Dubai announces 4-day week and flexible hours for some workers

Flexible operating hours and a four-day week will be available to some employees throughout the summer as part of an initiative to enhance work-life balance.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) announced the implementation of the “Our Flexible Summer” initiative across all Dubai Government entities, following the success of its pilot phase in 2024.

Dubai flexible working

The DGHR said: “Aimed at enhancing work-life balance for government employees, the initiative will run from July 1 to September 12, 2025 and will be implemented based on each entity’s discretion”.

The Government department highlighted that the implementation of the initiative will align with the official five-day working hours and employees will be divided into two groups:

The first group will work eight hours from Monday to Thursday and enjoy Friday as a full holiday

The second group will work seven hours from Monday to Thursday and 4.5 hours on Friday