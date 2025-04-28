Dubai announces new land law

Dubai has introduced new land laws to govern property plots allocated to public institurions in the emirate.

In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, issued Law No. (6) of 2025 on allocating government land plots to public entities in Dubai.

The law aims to align land allocation with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, as well as streamline distribution, ensure efficient use of government plots, and provide public entities with the land needed to carry out their mandate.

Dubai land laws

The law sets out the conditions under which government land plots are allocated to federal and local public entities.

It seeks to ensure land is allocated to help entities deliver services, fulfil duties, and establish the facilities required to carry out their legal functions.

The law also defines the responsibilities of Dubai Municipality in overseeing land allocation in accordance with Law No. (16) of 2023 on Urban Planning in Dubai and in coordination with local government entities.

These responsibilities include receiving land allocation requests from public entities, assessing the actual need for the land, as well as determining the locations and sizes of the requested plots.

Dubai Municipality is also responsible for issuing site maps for allocated government land, maintaining a registry of relevant land data, and coordinating with the Land Department to align the data in both registries.

Law No. (6) of 2025 grants the Municipality the authority to reclaim government land allocated to public entities, change its location, or require the removal of any constructions, if any of the conditions for land recovery specified in the law and regulations are met.

The law also defines the specific circumstances under which the Municipality can reclaim allocated land.

The law outlines criteria for allocating government land, including the urgent need for the land based on economic, security, social, and service factors.

It also takes into account the availability of land and the importance of its proposed use.

The Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai will issue the decisions required to implement this law.

The new Law annuls any other legislation that may contradict its provisions. It will be effective 30 days after its publication in the Official Gazette.