Dubai announces workplace rules for government employees under new committee system

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has issued Decision No. (4) of 2025 approving operational procedures for the Central Violations Committee and the Grievances Committee under the Financial Audit Authority in Dubai.

The First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance of the UAE issued the decision in his capacity as Chairman of the Financial Audit Authority.

The operational procedures apply to employees and senior officials, including CEOs and those in higher executive positions of entities within the Authority’s purview, the Dubai Media Office said in a statement.

Dubai establishes operational procedures for financial violations and grievances committees

The Decision ensures disciplinary penalties are proportionate to offences through objective and impartial procedures designed to protect employee rights and reinforce accountability.

The measures seek to protect public funds and ensure employees comply with workplace regulations whilst offering them the right to appeal decisions affecting their legal status or job conditions.

The framework promotes fairness, job satisfaction, and stability in work environments across covered entities.

The Decision stipulates who can serve on the Central Violations Committee, its responsibilities, and procedures for addressing financial and administrative violations.

Clear criteria for disciplinary penalties ensure investigations remain objective and allow employees to provide written statements in their defence.

Dubai stops double punishment for workplace mistakes

The regulations prohibit multiple penalties for the same offence and require penalties to be proportionate to violation severity.

All disciplinary action must be justifiable and limited to penalties allowed by law.

The Decision outlines the scope and powers of the Grievances Committee and establishes a 15 working day deadline for employees to submit grievances from the date they receive notification of contested decisions.

Grievances submitted after this period will be considered invalid.

Compliance requirements

Both employees and entities concerned must comply with Grievances Committee rulings.

Entities must enforce rulings and inform the Financial Audit Authority once implementation is complete.

The Decision requires both committees to maintain confidentiality of all sessions, discussions, records, and information.

Disclosures are permitted only with approval from the Director General of the Financial Audit Authority and when serving the public interest.

Dubai authority to provide help for new workplace committees

The Financial Audit Authority will provide administrative and technical support to both committees to help fulfil their designated legal duties.

This support operates pursuant to provisions of Law No. (4) of 2018, under which the Authority was established, and the newly promulgated Decision.

The measures apply to all entities falling within the Financial Audit Authority’s jurisdiction in Dubai.