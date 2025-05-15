Dubai approves major initiatives to enhance quality of life

Dubai has approved an implementation plan for spending community endowment funds, with real estate and financial assets valued at AED10bn ($2.72bn) and projected revenues of AED1bn ($272m) by 2033.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, presided over the committee’s first meeting of 2025 and approved a number of decisions, initiatives, and projects aimed at enhancing citizens’ quality of life.

Sheikh Hamdan also approved the “Thukhr Initiative” for retirees, which aims to empower and enrich their lives through diverse programmes, and the “Ghamran Camp” initiative, which brings together Dubai’s fathers and sons for a desert camping experience aimed at acquiring core skills rooted in Emirati identity.

Dubai quality of life initiatives

Sheikh Hamdan also reviewed the key resolutions of the Committee since its formation in May 2022 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan said that the welfare of citizens will remain the foremost focus of development plans and the guiding principle of major projects and initiatives, in line with the vision and directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

He emphasised the importance of mobilising efforts, energies, and innovative ideas to serve the community and meet citizens’ aspirations for stability and a secure future.

Sheikh Hamdan stated that the committee helped secure jobs for 33,470 Emiratis—over 8,430 in government positions and more than 25,000 in private sector companies.

It also delivered 1,315 housing units, granted 10,131 residential plots, and provided 8,663 financial and housing grants, along with 9,204 housing loans.

Additionally, 426 citizens were exempted from housing loan repayments, totalling AED146m ($40m).

Furthermore, 1,078 individuals benefited from social support, with financial assistance for low-income groups increasing to AED438m ($119m).

Sheikh Hamdan said: “We launched the ‘Thukhr Initiative’ for retirees to empower them and enhance their quality of life through various initiatives that promote healthy living, financial security, social connectivity, and lifelong learning.

“The initiative supports the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and contributes to reinforcing Dubai’s status as an ideal place to live and one of the world’s happiest cities for its citizens.”

“The efforts of our retirees will always be a source of pride. We will continue to provide them with the best services and comprehensive care to ensure their psychological and social stability and enhance their wellbeing,” he added.

On the implementation plan for spending endowment funds, Sheikh Hamdan stressed that Dubai places significant importance on endowments as a pillar of development in social and humanitarian sectors and is committed to launching pioneering and innovative endowment projects that support community development plans.

“We are keen for Dubai to continue advancing in its journey to become a leading regional hub for endowment initiatives, with the support and participation of citizens who appreciate the value of endowments and their pivotal role in community service and improving quality of life.”

“Our goal is to embed a culture of endowments in society so they become a channel for social solidarity among citizens. We want support for endowment funds to become a community tradition passed down through generations, ensuring their continued contribution to vital sectors like health, education, and social development.”

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan reviewed the committee’s most significant achievements and key upcoming projects aimed at enhancing the quality of life for all citizens in Dubai.

These include support for retirees, increasing Emirati employment in the private sector, and providing suitable land and modern housing that meet future needs and foster social and family stability.

Sheikh Hamdan approved the spending plan for endowment funds by the Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai, encompassing AED10bn ($2.72bn) in real estate and financial assets, with projected revenues of AED1bn ($272m) by 2033.

The plan, which supports Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, aims to fund priority development projects in health, education, and social sectors, benefiting over 250,000 people and 100 entities annually.

These community endowments are based on fixed assets that generate long-term returns, ensuring a sustainable source of charitable funding.

Sheikh Hamdan approved the ‘Thukhr Initiative’ for retirees aimed at improving their quality of life and ensuring their active role in society. Targeting those nearing or in retirement, it offers services in health and wellness, financial planning, community engagement, skills development, and hobbies.

It also provides regular health programmes, supports income management, strengthens intergenerational ties, and promotes lifelong learning.

The initiative aligns with Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to build happier, more connected families rooted in national identity, and a proactive social system offering protection, empowerment, and equal opportunities. It also supports the development of a world-class healthcare system.

The Dubai Weddings Initiative has facilitated 545 weddings between 2024 and May 2025, with a projected total of 711 weddings by the end of 2025.

The initiative aims to ensure that Emirati couples account for at least 54 per cent of weddings in 2025, rising to 77 per cent in 2026. Additional projects include increasing financial support for low-income groups to AED438m and launching the Family Financial Literacy Programme, which engaged 100 participants in its first phase.

In innovative endowments, total disbursements to community development funds reached AED24m, marking a 51.85 per cent increase from 2021.

The value of assets has grown to AED2.6bn ($), a 98.12 per cent rise since 2021.