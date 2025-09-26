Dubai Chamber of Commerce reviews 27 laws as five new Business Councils launched in H1 2025

Dubai Chamber of Commerce has reported significant progress in strengthening the emirate’s business environment during the first half of 2025.

The chamber reviewed 27 laws, launched five new Business Councils, and achieved a 104 per cent increase in meetings with Business Groups and Councils.

Officials highlighted the growing role of the private sector in shaping policy and supporting Dubai’s position as a global business hub.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce law review

Dubai Chamber of Commerce has successfully hosted the third quarterly meeting of Business Groups and Councils for 2025.

The meeting provided a platform to review key initiatives and programmes aimed at enhancing the local business environment and supporting the growth of companies across diverse sectors.

Participants also discussed legislative and regulatory priorities for the upcoming period, as well as opportunities to expand cooperation with relevant government entities.

Discussions explored strategies to further develop the performance of Business Groups and Councils and strengthen their role in shaping economic policies and legislation.

The session also highlighted significant achievements made during the first half of 2025, reflecting continued progress towards a more competitive and resilient business landscape.

During H1 2025, Dubai Chamber of Commerce reviewed 27 laws and draft laws in cooperation with Business Groups. Private sector recommendations from this process achieved an adoption rate of 60 per cent, up from 46 per cent in the same period of 2024.

A total of 98 meetings were held with Business Groups and Councils during the six-month period, marking a 104 per cent year-on-year increase.

The chamber also established five new Business Councils to represent the interests of investors from:

Brazil

Slovakia

Peru

Indonesia

Hungary

These additions reflect Dubai’s commitment to fostering stronger international partnerships and expanding global representation within its business community.

Maha Al Gergawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, said: “Business Groups and Councils continue to play a pivotal role in supporting the competitiveness of companies and enhancing Dubai’s business environment.

“Through these quarterly meetings, we are committed to strengthening our partnerships with the private sector, as well as enabling the business community to contribute to policymaking and the development of initiatives that support economic growth while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global business hub.”

The meeting brought together members of the Business Groups and Councils operating under the chamber’s umbrella, representing a broad spectrum of private sector companies from across Dubai.

Business Groups provide a collective voice for key economic sectors, while Business Councils represent the interests of companies and investors from specific countries.

Together, they ensure inclusive representation across industries and communities, serving as a vital bridge between the private sector and government stakeholders.

Through their activities, Business Groups and Councils contribute to strengthening Dubai’s business environment, advancing public-private partnerships, and supporting the sustainable success of companies operating in the emirate.