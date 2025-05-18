Dubai completes $30m Creek wharf makeover

Dubai Municipality has announced the completion of development works on the 2km-long Dubai Creek wharf on the Deira side.

Delivered at a total cost of AED112m ($30.5m), the project aims to strengthen the quay’s infrastructure, improve operational efficiency, and reinforce the historical waterway’s commercial and tourism appeal.

The development is part of the Municipality’s efforts to preserve the heritage of the Creek, one of the emirate’s most important maritime corridors, while supporting Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

Dubai Creek wharf development

By raising the surface level of the quay and improving retaining wall resilience, the project supports growing trade volumes and ensures safe, efficient docking of vessels.

Works included increasing the retaining wall height to 8.3m and equipping the quay with 200 anchors and 500 ship berths.

These upgrades enhance maritime navigation safety and bolster the creek’s ability to handle a variety of commercial and tourism-related marine activities.

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said: “The development of the Dubai Creek wharf on the Deira side is a strategic infrastructure milestone that supports the vision of Dubai’s leadership and the objectives of the Economic Agenda D33.

“This project reinforces the creek’s role as one of the emirate’s most vital trade and tourism assets and exemplifies Dubai Municipality’s commitment to making Dubai a more pioneering, sustainable, and attractive city.

“Comprehensive upgrades were implemented using advanced equipment and flexible plans that ensured uninterrupted marine traffic. Development on the Bur Dubai side is already underway, spanning 2.3km.

“Once completed, the works will provide enhanced safety and efficiency for maritime navigation across both sides of the creek.”

To improve water flow, the creek bed was dredged by 17,500 cubic metres, while 24,000 cubic metres of protective rock were placed to strengthen infrastructure durability.

A total of 22,500 cubic metres of concrete and 1,315 precast blocks were used in the project. The quay’s rear yard was also equipped with a 1,200-metre rainwater drainage network.

In total, the development required more than 620,000 man-hours to complete.

The total side area of the quay was expanded to 320,000sq ft, comprising cargo handling zones and a new public promenade designed to offer visitors a space for leisure and recreation along the waterfront.

Despite rapid development across the city, the creek remains an iconic feature of the city’s identity and continues to serve as a functional, historical, and touristic destination.

The Municipality awarded the contract for the project in February 2024.