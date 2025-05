Dubai Crown Prince visits Al Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, reviews UAE defence readiness

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum , Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, visited Al Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, where he inspected military units, assessed their operational preparedness, and reviewed efforts to boost the nation’s defence capabilities.

During the tour, the Crown Prince emphasised that the Armed Forces exemplify discipline and operational excellence across all units.

He also commended their professionalism, continuous development of capabilities, and adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

We visited Al Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, continuing our engagement with our Armed Forces’ brave men and women. They embody discipline, excellence, and professionalism. We’re proud of the Air Force and Air Defence’s progress, driven by the UAE President’s vision and support. As… pic.twitter.com/2MarSjxpdz — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) May 11, 2025

The Crown Prince also highlighted the dedication and efficiency he witnessed during his visit, noting the Air Force and Air Defence’s significant efforts in building a robust defence infrastructure that ensures the protection of the nation and its resources.

“The advancements in both human and technological capabilities, along with ongoing training and modernisation, prove that our Armed Forces are fully equipped to maintain battlefield superiority and readiness to tackle any challenge, at any time,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

He also praised the progress of the national workforce in mastering the latest military technologies, emphasising that the security of the UAE is a shared responsibility and requires constant preparedness.

Upon his arrival at the airbase, the Crown Prince was welcomed by Mohamed bin Mubarak bin Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs. and Major General Staff Pilot Rashed Mohammed Al Shamsi, Commander of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence, along with a number of senior officers and officials from the Air Force and Air Defence.

Sheikh Hamdan toured the base and its facilities, where he was briefed on the command-and-control systems in use, along with the logistical and technical support infrastructure, all of which reflect the advanced capabilities of the Air Force.

The tour also included a visit to the Air Warfare Centre where the Crown Prince received an in-depth briefing on the centre’s mission and its role in advancing missile defence capabilities.

The presentation showcased the centre’s cutting-edge programmes in training, simulation, and testing, as well as its efforts to localise specialised defence knowledge.