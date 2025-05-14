Dubai hosts 4th edition of World Police Summit, welcomes global security leaders

The 4th edition of the World Police Summit was held in Dubai, on Tuesday, inaugurated by General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the three-day summit brings together over 300 speakers and security experts from more than 100 countries, along with 200 global law enforcement agencies and specialised technology firms.

Also attending the high-profile opening were Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

In his welcome address, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, called attention to the rising complexity of global crime, particularly in the cyber domain.

He cited Interpol data showing more than 100 billion stolen personal and financial records were traded on the dark web in 2024 alone, marking a 42 per cent increase year-on-year. Ransomware attacks now account for roughly 25 per cent of global cyber insurance claims, WAM reported.

Al Marri emphasised on Dubai police’s commitment to future-ready law enforcement, highlighting key initiatives including the International Anti-Narcotics Forum (ANF), the Anti-Fraud Forum (AFF), the UAE SWAT Challenge, and the Police Innovation and Leadership (PIL) Diploma.

These programmes reportedly have drawn participation from 110 countries, demonstrating the UAE’s growing role as a global hub for security cooperation and innovation.

Al Marri affirmed that community safety is a shared responsibility requiring cross-border cooperation and hopes that the summit would produce actionable recommendations to shape a safer, more prosperous future.

A short film followed, spotlighting the record-breaking sixth edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge, which earned a Guinness World Record for the highest number of countries represented in a tactical competition, with more than 100 teams competing.

Following the opening ceremony, Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan officially set in motion the summit’s accompanying exhibition, which features the latest technologies and innovations across key domains including AI, forensic science, cybercrime investigations, narcotics control, drone systems, smart mobility, and airport security.

The summit will continue till Thursday, May 15th, with a packed agenda of high-level panels, workshops, and networking sessions.