Dubai launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to carry forward late Sheikh Rashid’s humanitarian legacy

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence , today launched Rashid Villages, a global humanitarian initiative that commemorates the legacy of his late brother, Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The initiative, unveiled on the tenth anniversary of Sheikh Rashid’s passing, will establish model villages worldwide to provide underprivileged families with housing, education, healthcare and social services, ensuring the foundations of a dignified life.

Sheikh Hamdan said the late Sheikh Rashid was a “true champion of humanity, as much as he was in the sporting arena, leaving behind a legacy of generosity and noble values.”

Dubai launches Rashid Villages in Kenya

He added that Sheikh Rashid’s character was shaped by the values of his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan said: “My brother’s impact will remain alive through Dubai’s humanitarian projects and initiatives that carry hope and goodness to the world. Today, we launch ‘Rashid Villages’, an ambitious humanitarian initiative that bears the name of my late brother, a lasting tribute to his profound humanitarian legacy and a testament to the values that defined his life, ensuring that his impact endures both in Dubai and beyond.

Honouring the memory of my brother, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed, we announce the launch of the Rashid Villages initiative. This global initiative aims to provide underprivileged families with housing, education and healthcare, ensuring a dignified and stable life.



We are… pic.twitter.com/PVNro5ZDg5 — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) September 19, 2025

“May Allah Almighty have mercy on Rashid. He was a man whose heart was devoted to quiet acts of goodness, always extending kindness to those around him. Today, his generosity continues to touch lives, instilling hope and restoring confidence in the future.

“Through ‘Rashid Villages’, our goal is to transform lives in a lasting way to bring back hope, provide a foundation for dignity, and reaffirm that in Dubai, generosity is not merely a value but a way of life.”

First village in Kenya

The first phase of the initiative will be launched in Kenya, where the first Rashid Village will be built over 72 dunums (7.2 hectares). Designed according to sustainable principles, it will prioritise renewable energy sources.

The development will include fully furnished homes, a large mosque, and a multi-purpose hall for more than 500 people.

Endowment-based commercial outlets will stimulate local economic activity, while paved streets will connect village facilities.

Youth empowerment is a central component, with a football pitch and sports academy designed to nurture talent. Comprehensive infrastructure, including fire alarm systems, surveillance cameras, and solar-powered lighting, will ensure a safe and modern environment.

The village will support around 1,700 people, creating a launchpad for transformative change.

Education, healthcare and skills development

Education is at the heart of the initiative. In partnership with the Digital School, part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the project will introduce the Rashid Education Project, a programme designed to provide children with quality schooling through an integrated digital system.

A modern school will accommodate more than 320 students.

The initiative also includes vocational training and micro-enterprise projects to empower families with sustainable income opportunities, helping them transition from dependency to self-sufficiency.

On the healthcare front, the village will feature a dedicated health centre and full infrastructure including sanitation systems, water tanks and wells.

Preventive medical services will be delivered in cooperation with international humanitarian organisations, while residents will be trained in first aid and community health practices.

Annual expansion

Following the first phase in Kenya, Rashid Villages will expand with a new model village established every year, ensuring the late Sheikh Rashid’s legacy of compassion and service continues to reach communities around the world.