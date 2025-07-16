Dubai launches world’s first human–machine collaboration classification for content transparency

Dubai has launched a series of icons to establish whether content is created by humans, AI or a combination of both.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, approved the launch of the world’s first Human–Machine Collaboration (HMC) classification system.

The HMC system introduces a global framework designed to differentiate between the roles of humans and intelligent machines in the creation of creative, scientific, academic, and intellectual content.

Dubai launches AI content classification

The system applies to areas such as research, publishing, writing, design, and more.

Sheikh Hamdan said: “Distinguishing between human creativity and artificial intelligence has become a real challenge in light of today’s rapid technological advances.

“This calls for a new approach to recognise the growing role of intelligent machines. That’s why we launched the world’s first Human–Machine Collaboration Icons, a classification system that brings transparency to how research documents, publications, and content are created”.

He invited global stakeholders—researchers, writers, publishers, designers, and content creators—to adopt the new classification system and use it responsibly.

All Dubai Government entities have also been directed to begin using the framework in their research and knowledge-based outputs.

Developed by the Dubai Future Foundation, the HMC system provides visual icons to represent the degree of collaboration between human and machine in content creation.

It enhances transparency and helps readers, researchers, and decision-makers better understand the nature of authorship.

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves the launch of a global classification system that enables in differentiating between the role of humans and machines in the research, production, and publication of creative, scientific, academic, and intellectual content. Developed by the Dubai… pic.twitter.com/ZWTRd9OtRl — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 16, 2025

There are five primary classifications:

All human: Created entirely by a human with no machine involvement Human led: Human-produced content enhanced by machine (e.g., for accuracy or editing) Machine assisted: Collaborative process where human and machine worked together Machine led: Machine generated most of the content, with humans reviewing it All Machine: Fully machine-generated with no human input

Furthermore, there are nine functional sub-classifications. Icons are also available to specify the stage of collaboration, including:

Ideation

Literature review

Data collection

Data Analysis

Data Interpretation

Writing

Translation

Visuals

Design

The icon-based system is flexible and can be applied across sectors and formats, including images and videos.

While it does not assign specific percentages to the machine’s role, it enables transparent disclosure of involvement—supporting greater clarity in an era of increasing reliance on AI, automation tools, and generative technologies.

Dubai’s initiative is a global first and aims to establish a standard for responsible disclosure and ethical use of intelligent machines in content creation and knowledge production.