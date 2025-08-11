Dubai marks Pakistan Independence Day with 60,000 attendees, cultural showcases and community honours

Dubai celebrated the 78th anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence Day with a major gathering at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, attended by more than 60,000 people and featuring cultural performances, community recognition, and announcements to strengthen UAE–Pakistan ties.

The event was held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and attended by Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, alongside diplomats, officials, business leaders, and members of the Pakistani community.

Organised by the Emirates Loves Pakistan platform, in cooperation with the Pakistan Association Dubai and supported by Dubai Police, the celebration underscored the deep-rooted diplomatic, economic, and cultural bonds between the two nations.

Dubai celebrates Pakistan

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan said: “It is an honour to join you in commemorating Pakistan’s Independence Day. I extend my warmest congratulations to you all and to the people of Pakistan on this momentous occasion.

“I share your pride in celebrating what this day signifies for Pakistanis worldwide, a testament to a robust national identity, resilience, determination, achievement, and optimism for the future.

“Here in Dubai, we also celebrate the deep bonds of friendship and brotherhood uniting Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

“Our steadfast relationship is founded on shared values, cultural heritage, mutual respect, and a collective vision for peace and prosperity. The UAE stands with Pakistan as a friend and partner.

“These ties are strengthened daily through the invaluable contributions of the Pakistani community, whose talent, dedication, and creativity enrich the fabric of our country.

“The partnership between the UAE and Pakistan exemplifies the fraternal bonds essential for fostering social and economic prosperity globally. I am delighted to express my optimism for the bright future awaiting our two nations.”

Sheikh Nahyan also announced a national writing competition—“What the UAE Means to Me”—organised by the Watani Al Emarat Foundation and the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, inviting citizens and residents to submit personal stories, poems, or essays in Arabic or English at www.myuaestory.ae.

A ceremony recognised prominent Pakistani individuals for their outstanding contributions in law, education, hospitality, banking, real estate, media, sports, and community service. Honourees included:

Bashir Ahmed and Masood Haider Afridi – Afridi & Angell law firm founders

Abdul Salam and Shahida Salam – Founders of Pristine Private School

Khan Zaman – Founder of Ibrahimi Palace Restaurant

Muhammad Habib – Founder of Habib Bank AG Zurich

Sana Mir – Former Pakistan cricket captain, first woman in ICC Hall of Fame

Dr. Faisel Ikram, President of the Pakistan Association Dubai, announced a AED45m ($12.25m) expansion of the Pakistan Medical Centre. The new facilities will triple service capacity, adding advanced diagnostics, radiology, dialysis, and expanded physiotherapy.

Since its launch in 2020, the PMC has treated more than 140,000 patients from more than 100 nationalities.

The UAE and Pakistan established diplomatic relations in 1971, initiated by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Ties span economy, culture, human development, and governance modernisation.

The UAE is a major investor in Pakistan, particularly in telecommunications, services, tourism, IT, oil and gas, housing, banking, and real estate. In June 2025, both nations launched a strategic partnership to exchange best practices and strengthen institutional capabilities.