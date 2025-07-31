Dubai Municipality completes 34,700 food safety inspections in first half of 2025

Dubai Municipality has completed 34,700 inspection visits across food establishments throughout the emirate during the first half of 2025, ensuring compliance with health regulations and safety standards.

The inspections form part of the Municipality’s mission to build an integrated and sustainable food system that improves quality of life for residents and visitors, whilst supporting Dubai’s vision of becoming one of the most liveable and future-ready cities in the world.

The first half of 2025 witnessed the opening of approximately 2,336 new food establishments, reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a leading destination for investment in the food and hospitality industries.

Dubai Municipality enhances food safety measures

During the same period, around 173,775 food shipments totalling 4.9 million tons were cleared through Dubai’s ports, strengthening the city’s role as a global food trade gateway.

Dubai Municipality cleared approximately 940,000 food items following inspections and registered around 77,700 new food products in its databases.

These figures reflect the efficiency of the Municipality’s digital food registration and inspection systems, which align with international best practices and safety protocols.

“Safeguarding food safety is a cornerstone of enhancing quality of life in the emirate. These achievements reflect the ongoing efforts by Dubai Municipality to build a comprehensive and sustainable food ecosystem that promotes well-being and consumer trust in the quality of food available in our markets. We remain committed to enforcing the highest food safety standards and establishing a benchmark model that reinforces Dubai’s regional and global leadership in food safety oversight,” Dr Sultan Al Taher, Director of the Food Safety Department at Dubai Municipality said in a statement according to the Dubai Media Office.

Dubai Municipality continues to enhance its regulatory oversight by integrating smart tools and technologies to ensure food integrity across the supply chain.

These initiatives keep pace with Dubai’s economic and trade growth and reaffirm the city’s position as a global centre that prioritises the health, safety, and happiness of its communities.