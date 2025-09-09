Dubai Municipality launches first sand equestrian track in Hatta Mountains

Dubai Municipality has launched the first sand equestrian track in Hatta, creating a 2.54-kilometre route designed for horse riding enthusiasts and visitors.

The track, which measures three metres in width, forms part of the first phase of development in the mountainous region.

The project operates under the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta and supports the emirate’s comprehensive development plan for the area.

The facility aims to strengthen Hatta’s position as a tourism and leisure destination whilst expanding Dubai’s tourism, economy, and trade sectors.

The track provides world-class recreational and sports facilities within Hatta’s mountainous landscape.

The equestrian facility is projected to generate new investment opportunities and support the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises across multiple sectors. These include equestrian sports, retail, hospitality, and tourism.

Officials expect the track to attract visitors seeking adventure experiences, which will drive Hatta’s local economy and support resident aspirations.

“The sand equestrian track in Hatta has been developed to international standards, providing horse riders with a safe and distinctive way to experience the region’s unique mountainous landscape. We are working to establish Hatta as a preferred destination for equestrian enthusiasts in Dubai, while preserving the heritage of horsemanship, which reflects Emirati identity and forms an integral part of our national heritage,” Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality said in a statement.

Anwahi further noted the track creates new economic opportunities that will benefit the local community and strengthen Hatta’s position as one of the UAE’s most scenic and promising tourism destinations.

The trail accommodates both amateur and professional riders in a safe environment. Visitors can experience horseback riding whilst viewing panoramic mountain scenery.

The facility allows visitors to hire horses or bring their own animals to explore the natural surroundings. The sand track meets international safety and quality standards.

Dubai Municipality states the project represents a milestone in efforts to diversify leisure options, enhance quality of life, and position Dubai as the best city in the world to live, work, and visit.

