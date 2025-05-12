Dubai named world’s 4th smartest city

Dubai has advanced eight places to rank fourth globally in the IMD Smart City Index 2025, marking a major milestone in its digital transformation journey.

The achievement reinforces Dubai’s position as the highest-ranked city in the GCC, the Arab world and Asia, and highlights its status as a global leader in smart city development and future-ready urban innovation.

Dubai recorded strong performance across key indicators in the IMD Smart City Index 2025.

Dubai climbs Smart City rankings

These include:

A satisfaction score of 84.5 out of 100 for booking medical appointments online

86.5 per cent confidence in internet speed meeting communication needs

85.4 per cent satisfaction with the online processing of identification documents

82.8 for the quality of health services

83.4 per cent satisfaction with access to green spaces

84.3 per cent for recycling services

86.5 per cent for cultural activities

In the 2025 report, Dubai recorded progress in 16 out of 20 technology indicators and achieved advancement across all four pillars of technology governance, underscoring its commitment to continuous innovation and smart city excellence.

The IMD Smart City Index, issued by the IMD World Competitiveness Centre, is a globally recognised analytical tool that assesses how effectively cities leverage digital technologies to enhance residents’ quality of life.

Now in its sixth year, the Index evaluates cities across critical pillars including health, mobility, activities, governance, and opportunities. The results are drawn from a direct survey of residents and citizens who express their perception of the city.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said: “Dubai’s fourth-place ranking in the 2025 Smart City Index, issued by the Institute for Management Development (IMD), is a testament to the collective efforts of government entities and private sector partners in transforming Dubai into the world’s smartest city.

“This milestone reflects Dubai’s strategic commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technologies to deliver high-quality services, elevate the quality of life, and enhance the well-being and happiness of its residents.

“RTA supports the government’s smart transformation efforts and has contributed effectively to securing this prestigious global ranking for Dubai in the Smart City Index, outperforming the transport sectors of the top three cities: Zurich, Oslo, and Geneva.

“This success was driven by excellence across three core mobility pillars: vehicle-sharing applications, with a utilisation rate of 67.9 per cent, exceeding the top three by 24.4 per cent; smart parking search applications at 73.8 per cent, surpassing them by 29.8 per cent; and bicycle rental applications, with a usage rate of 70 per cent, outperforming them by 17.3 per cent.”

Al Tayer noted that the RTA has been instrumental in reinforcing Dubai’s position in the Smart City Index by advancing digital infrastructure and delivering smart services that address the evolving needs of residents and visitors.

The integration of artificial intelligence and big data into traffic management has improved traffic flow and reduced congestion by up to 25 per cent, he said.

He said: “RTA is implementing a comprehensive digital transformation roadmap aligned with the Fourth Industrial Revolution and is actively progressing the Dubai Smart Self-Driving Transport Strategy, which aims to convert 25 per cent of all mobility trips in the city into autonomous journeys by 2030.

“In addition, RTA’s Digital Strategy 2023–2030 features 82 projects and initiatives with a total investment of AED1.6bn ($436mm).

“The strategy aims to consolidate RTA’s global leadership in digital transformation through optimal data utilisation, a fully scalable and adaptive digital infrastructure, complete enablement of fintech-driven mobility, 95 per cent digital adoption of services, 100 per cent digital empowerment of employees, and the development of 50 artificial intelligence use cases”.

Al Tayer said that the RTA has also recently adopted its Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2030, aimed at reinforcing its global leadership in AI-driven mobility.

The strategy focuses on building an integrated, interconnected ecosystem that enhances the quality of life in Dubai.

The strategy, he said, comprises 81 projects and initiatives across key pillars: customer happiness, seamless and innovative mobility, intelligent traffic management, smart licensing, future readiness, and asset excellence.

It also plays a pivotal role in further cementing Dubai’s position as a leading global smart city.

IMD Smart City Index 2025 top 10

Zurich

Oslo

Geneva

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

London

Copenhagen

Canberra

Singapore

Lausanne

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said: “Dubai’s rise to fourth place globally in the IMD Smart City Index 2025, and its top ranking across the GCC, the Arab world and Asia, represents a major milestone.

“This accomplishment reflects the emirate’s rapid strides in adopting global best practices in artificial intelligence, smart technologies and advanced digital infrastructure.

“It also reaffirms Dubai’s leadership in digital transformation and sustainable security. Such progress is the outcome of close collaboration among government entities, working in line with the vision of Dubai’s leadership.

“This international recognition strengthens confidence in Dubai’s digital framework and reinforces our commitment at Dubai Police to continue developing proactive, innovative security solutions that improve quality of life, preserve safety gains, and deliver high-quality public services.

“We will keep collaborating with our strategic partners to further establish Dubai as a global benchmark for smart and digital cities, in line with the leadership’s vision of making Dubai a smart, secure, and sustainable city.”

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, said the achievement reflects the leadership’s commitment to placing quality of life at the heart of all development efforts.

She noted that the Authority continues to leverage advanced technologies to empower individuals and ensure inclusive access to services and opportunities for all members of society.

She added that the city’s rise in the IMD Smart City Index reflects a holistic approach to digital transformation, one that places quality of life at its core.

This approach aligns with Dubai’s social agenda, which prioritises individual well-being and views measurable improvements in daily life as the true benchmark of progress.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai, said: “The IMD Smart City Index is not just a ranking, it reflects how residents perceive the real impact of digital technologies in their everyday lives.

“This achievement is the outcome of a city-wide commitment to excellence, agility, and innovation. The progress stems from the unwavering collaboration between public and private sectors — and above all, the tireless work of our teams in fulfilling the vision of our leadership.

“I extend my appreciation to all those who contributed to this achievement and urge them to continue pursuing excellence. As we rise higher, the competition intensifies, but I remain confident in our national talent and capabilities to not only maintain this position, but to advance even further.

“At Digital Dubai, in close collaboration with government entities, we remain committed to driving innovation and leadership, simplifying life for individuals and businesses, and reinforcing the digital economy through the adoption of advanced smart technologies.

“Guided by the vision of our leadership, we continue working to realise the future of Dubai, a city that stands as a global beacon of hope, happiness and opportunity.”

Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), said that Dubai has become a global benchmark for smart cities and the digital economy, a transformation driven by the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.

She said: “Dubai’s digital infrastructure supports our sustainable development goals and has improved our ranking in the IMD Smart City Index. We aim to create the world’s most efficient, integrated, and secure city, reinforcing the emirate’s appeal as a place to live, work, and thrive.

“At Dubai Culture, we adhere to government technology standards across all our initiatives and apply advanced solutions to enhance the services we offer artists, creatives and cultural professionals. Through exhibitions, workshops, and events under the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy, we empower entrepreneurs, foster a spirit of innovation, and inspire talent to channel their ideas in service of the community—an essential pillar of our mission to make culture accessible to all.”

This achievement marks a key milestone in the implementation of the Dubai Digital Strategy, which aims to digitise all aspects of life in the emirate and reinforce its position among the world’s top three cities for living and economic opportunity.

The strategy is driven by advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence and Fourth Industrial Revolution tools, with a strong focus on customer-centricity that places people at the core of digital transformation.

The IMD Smart City Index is based on comprehensive resident surveys, reflecting how people experience services and how effectively digital solutions enhance their daily lives.

This resident-first approach is closely aligned with the city’s vision of becoming the best city in the world to live and work in, where technology serves as a bridge to well-being, opportunity, and sustainable growth for all.