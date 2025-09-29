Dubai Police adds three Mercedes-Benz luxury cars to tourism patrol fleet

Dubai Police has added three Mercedes-Benz vehicles to its Tourism Police Department fleet, coinciding with World Tourism Day celebrations on 27 September.

The General Department of Criminal Investigation’s Tourism Police Department received the Mercedes SL 55 AMG, Mercedes GT 63 AMG, and Mercedes EQS 580 electric model during a ceremony marking the occasion.

Brigadier Saeed Al Hajri, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, inaugurated the three vehicles at the event.

The ceremony was attended by Colonel Omar Al Mutawa, Deputy Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation for Administration Affairs, Lt. Colonel Muhammad Abdulrahman, Director of Tourism Police, Thomas Schulz, General Manager of Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mr Ali Gargash, Deputy General Manager, Mr Fadi Ballout, General Manager of Used Cars, and Mr Khalid Al Mazroui, Senior Manager of VIP Sales and Customer Relations, along with staff from both organisations.

The vehicles are equipped with sustainable transport systems and artificial intelligence technologies.

All three feature mechanical, technical, and AI-driven systems, including interactive displays that provide drivers with real-time information to ensure handling and performance.

Brigadier Al Hajri praised the cooperation with Gargash Enterprises, the official Mercedes-Benz dealer.

“Dubai Police aims, through its luxury patrol fleet, to enhance police presence at key tourist destinations such as Burj Khalifa, Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, JBR, and other prominent areas. He added that the initiative also reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to continuously upgrading its fleet with the latest vehicles,” he noted, as per a statement by the Dubai Media Office.

“We are proud of this strategic cooperation with Dubai Police and of adding these new vehicles to their luxury fleet. It highlights the depth of partnership between both sides in pioneering sustainable and modern mobility solutions,” Thomas Schulz, General Manager of Mercedes-Benz Cars added.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Brigadier Al Hajri and Schulz exchanged commemorative shields.