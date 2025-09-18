Dubai Police issues Global Village VIP ticket scam warning

Dubai Police has warned the public about fraudulent links spreading online and across social media platforms, claiming to offer Global Village VIP packs for the new season at attractive prices.

These deceptive links are designed to lure victims and steal their money and personal information.

The force stressed that such scams resurface every year, exploiting the high public demand for Global Village by creating fake websites that closely mimic official pages to deceive people.

Dubai Police Global Village warning

Dubai Police emphasised that the only safe way to purchase Global Village tickets and packages is through the official channels:

The Global Village website

Its mobile application

Authorised outlets

These remain the sole reliable methods to guarantee buyers’ rights.

The force also urged community members to remain vigilant, avoid falling for misleading offers spread through unknown links, and report any suspicious activity immediately via the e-Crime platform or by calling 901, helping to curb such crimes and protect society.

Global Village has announced the only official channel to purchase its new Season’s VIP packs is Coca-Cola Arena’s website.