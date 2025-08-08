Dubai Police impound supercars after viral video dance stunts

Dubai Police have impounded two vehicles after drivers were caught performing dangerous stunts on public roads in an attempt to gain social media fame.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, confirmed that traffic patrols identified the drivers through two widely circulated videos.

In the footage, both individuals were seen dangerously climbing onto the bonnets of their moving vehicles to record content aimed at increasing online views and popularity.

Dubai Police slam ‘unacceptable’ stunts

Brigadier bin Suwaidan said: “This reckless behaviour poses a serious threat to the safety of the drivers themselves and other road users. It is a blatant violation of traffic laws and cannot be tolerated”.

Dubai Police responded by impounding both vehicles and enforcing Decree No. 30 of 2023, which mandates a fine of AED50,000 ($13,600) to release an impounded vehicle involved in such offences.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan stressed that Dubai Police maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards hazardous stunts and reckless conduct on the roads.

He also warned that sharing such behaviour on social media is no justification for endangering lives or compromising public safety.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan said: “Public roads are not stunt arenas, and using social media to promote such dangerous acts is entirely unacceptable”.

The public is urged to adhere to traffic laws and report any suspicious or hazardous behaviour through the “Police Eye” service on the Police App or by calling the non-emergency number 901, to help preserve the safety and well-being of all road users.