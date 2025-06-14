Dubai Police issue warning after 13 jaywalking and scooter deaths

Dubai Police have issued a warning over the dangers of jaywalking and improper e-scooter use after 13 people lost their lives in the first five months of 2025.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Acting Assistant Commandant for Operations at Dubai Police, revealed that nine of the fatalities were caused by pedestrians crossing roads at unauthorised points, while four deaths were linked to unsafe scooter usage.

Al Mazrouei said: “These figures reflect the continued presence of dangerous practices that jeopardise lives, whether by ignoring designated pedestrian crossings or riding scooters on inappropriate roads without safety measures like helmets.

Dubai Police safety warning

“Additionally, some violations involved scooter use by unqualified individuals or those under the legal age, which increases the risk of accidents.”

Dubai Police’s General Department of Traffic recorded 28,027 jaywalking violations and confiscated 15,029 scooters between January and May 2025.

Offences included riding scooters in non-designated areas, without helmets or safety gear, and by unqualified or underage individuals.

Al Mazrouei stressed that such behaviours pose a serious threat not just to offenders, but to all road users. He pointed out that ignoring pedestrian crossings and misusing e-scooters contributes to traffic congestion and tragic accidents.

To combat the issue, Dubai Police and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have launched joint awareness campaigns aimed at both residents and visitors. These initiatives focus on educating the public about pedestrian safety and the correct, legal use of electric scooters.

Community members are urged to use pedestrian bridges and designated crossings and follow official guidelines for e-scooter use.

The public is also encouraged to report reckless behaviour through the “Police Eye” service on the Dubai Police app or via the “We Are All Police” hotline at 901.