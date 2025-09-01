Dubai Police partners with Dubai Municipality for public safety investigations

Dubai Police has signed a service level agreement with Dubai Municipality to investigate public safety and workplace accidents.

The collaboration strengthens partnerships between the two entities and aligns with the Dubai Government’s commitment to enhancing community safety and protecting lives and property.

Brigadier Mansour Yusuf Al Qargaoui, Director of the General Department of Administrative Affairs, and Dr. Naseem Mohammed Rafi, Acting Executive Director of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, signed the agreement.

Dubai Police and Dubai Municipality partner for workplace accident investigations

The agreement aims to clarify each party’s roles and responsibilities in the event of incidents, ensuring prompt response and investigation.

It establishes information sharing, reporting, and field coordination mechanisms to uphold quality and safety standards.

Under the agreement, Dubai Police will secure and report accident sites within four hours of detection, providing all statements and documentation to support investigations.

Dubai Municipality will respond to accident sites within 24 hours, offering expertise for investigations and assessing the situation.

“This agreement came within Dubai Police’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with government entities and coordinating efforts to ensure a safe and sustainable environment. Our collaboration with Dubai Municipality on public safety investigations demonstrates our dedication to improving response times and the quality of investigations, ultimately safeguarding lives and property,” Brig. Mansour Yusuf Al Qargaoui said in a statement, according to Dubai Media Office.

Dr. Naseem Mohammed Rafi noted that the agreement represents a step in advancing Dubai’s occupational health and safety initiatives.

“We are closely collaborating with the Dubai Police to develop effective incident response and investigation mechanisms. At Dubai Municipality, we are committed to implementing the highest standards for public and occupational safety, enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of our safety systems, and reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a leading city in security and safety standards,” she added.