Dubai Police solve heist of extremely rare $25mn diamond in less than a day

In an operation that could become the script for the next Pink Panther franchise – minus the laughs – Dubai Police needed less than a day to arrest a group of thieves that had planned the theft of an extremely rare US$25 million diamond for more than a year.

The three suspects, all of Asian origin, hatched a meticulously laid plan which involved tracking the arrival of the 21.25-carat diamond in Dubai, posing as genuine buyers and winning the trust of the jeweller with multiple visits, and then completing the heist and escaping from the country.

All seemed to be going as per the plan, until the jeweller called 999 and Dubai Police got involved and launched what they called ‘Operation Pink Diamond’.

Using advanced technologies at their service, Dubai Police CID teams quickly identified the three suspects, tracked their locations, and arrested them. The diamond was safely recovered before it could be smuggled out of the country in a small refrigerator bound for an Asian destination.

The owner described the swift police response as “astonishing”. Multiple patrols arrived within minutes of him reporting the theft, and he could not praise their professionalism enough.

“To my surprise, they called the very next morning to say the suspects had been arrested and the diamond recovered,” the relieved jeweller added.

The diamond

The diamond, classified as Fantasy Intense, is certified by the California-based Gemological Institute of America (GIA). It has a unique purity rating and is so rare that there is only a 0.01 per cent chance of finding another like it.

The pink diamond boasts exceptional clarity, symmetry, and polish, and carries an Excellent rating.

The plot

Because of the diamond’s value and rarity, the gang had been targeting it for over a year when the jeweller imported it from Europe. This involved identifying the owner and deceiving him into believing that a wealthy buyer was interested in purchasing it.

To establish credibility, the suspects posed as representatives of the potential buyer and even hired a well-known diamond expert to authenticate the gem. They’d hire rented luxury cars and arrange meetings at upscale hotels. The jeweller was finally convinced to bring the diamond out of his secured shop and take it to a villa where the buyer was supposed to take possession. Once the jeweller took out the diamond, they nabbed it and fled.

Operation Pink Diamond

As soon as the merchant reported the theft, a specialised task force was formed to identify and locate the three suspects, who had initially lived together but separated after the heist to confuse the police and moved to different locations.

Teams from Dubai Police raided these locations simultaneously, apprehended the suspects, and recovered the diamond.

The trader admitted being caught off guard by the scheme and urged others in the industry to follow official safety guidelines set by the emirate.

“Dubai has become a safe global centre for diamond trade. It’s important we uphold the standards that make that possible,” he added.