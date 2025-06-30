Dubai awards contract for major $177m Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary upgrade

Dubai Municipality has awarded the contract for the first phase of the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary Development Project, with a value of AED100m ($27.2m).

The full two-phase project will cost AED650m ($177m) and is designed to position the sanctuary as a global model for sustainable urban eco-tourism.

The development is in line with the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to develop the emirate’s natural reserves in alignment with the 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary in Dubai Phase One

Covering 6.4sq km, phase one of the project focuses on rehabilitating natural ecosystems, with a major emphasis on biodiversity and climate resilience:

60 per cent increase in mangrove coverage (from 40 to 65 hectares)

144 per cent increase in water bodies (to 74 hectares), supporting 60 per cent more CO₂ absorption

Creation of new habitats including Mangrove Lake, North Edge Lake, and reed ponds

Addition of 10 hectares of salt flats (mudflats)

Development of a Green Spine and continuous ecological monitoring

The sanctuary, which already attracts around 20,000 migratory birds each year, including flamingos, is expected to multiply annual visitors six-fold to 250,000–300,000 once complete.

Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary in Dubai Phase Two

Phase two will focus on infrastructure and visitor experience enhancements across 20,000 square metres, including:

A visitor centre, birdwatching towers, restaurants, kiosks, and educational centres

5.6km of cycling tracks and 3km of walking trails

23 hectares of new landscaping

Dedicated spaces for events and environmental awareness initiatives

Designed by internationally recognised experts in collaboration with the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority, the project has already won seven international and regional awards, cementing Dubai Municipality’s leadership in sustainable development and environmental design.

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “The Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary Development Project is one of the most prominent environmental infrastructure initiatives being undertaken by Dubai Municipality.

“With its unique design, the project marks a major milestone in the development and preservation of natural reserves. It reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to protecting biodiversity and natural habitats through innovative practices that support sustainable growth and ecological balance”.

The Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary was the first UAE site listed under the Ramsar Convention in 2007 and is classified under the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) guidelines.

It hosts nearly 450 species of flora and fauna and plays a vital role in the region’s ecological balance.