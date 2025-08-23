Dubai real estate boom, UAE education reform; Saudi property rules; Kuwait megaprojects – 10 things you missed this week

Dubai, the UAE and the GCC has seen a week of record-breaking real estate deals, sweeping education reforms, and bold new infrastructure projects.

From Dubai’s $17.3bn property boom to Ras Al Khaimah’s rising skyline and Saudi Arabia’s digital ID property ownership move, the region is reshaping key sectors at speed.

Catch up with 10 of the biggest stories this week, as selected by Arabian Business editors.

Railbus is a start-up company that creates the first 100 per cent solar-powered mass transportation system. Image: RAILBUS

Railbus’ crucial development hub in Dubai Silicon Oasis to be ready by May 2026

Railbus, a leading player in solar-powered, autonomous, and elevated transit systems, said it has made major progress on its new engineering and development hub at Dubai Silicon Oasis, and expects to complete the Railbus Development Hub (RDH) by May 2026.

Now under construction, the RDH covers 50,000 square feet and will play a crucial role in the company’s future plans when complete. Designed to accelerate the creation and deployment of sustainable, next-generation transport systems, it will serve as the backbone of Railbus’ global operations.

Railbus is a start-up company that creates the first 100 per cent solar-powered mass transportation system. Registered in the US and headquartered in Dubai, the company said the RDH is purpose-built to support every stage of product development – from initial concept to final deployment.

Wasl launches new South Garden phase with exclusive allocation for Dubai first-time home buyers

Dubai’s Wasl offers first-time buyers rare chance with new South Garden homes

A new Dubai real estate development will offer first-time buyers priority access to homes in its latest project.

In line with the Dubai First-Time Home Buyer (FTHB) program, a substantial share of the newly released residential units in South Garden Buildings D and E will be reserved for eligible first-time buyers.

The move underscores Wasl’s contribution to the initiative and supports the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, which aims to boost homeownership rates across the emirate. The new release follows the rapid 48-hour sellout of South Garden’s initial phase in 2024. Buildings D and E will add a curated selection of studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments at Wasl Gate, a freehold master development in Jebel Ali.

Dubai real estate hits $17.3bn in July 2025 sales as off-plan demand soars; 10 top communities revealed

The Dubai real estate market continues its record-breaking momentum, with sales transactions in July 2025 reaching AED63.6bn ($17.3bn) — a 27 per cent year-on-year increase in value and a 24 per cent rise in transaction volume, according to new data from Property Finder.

The primary ready segment recorded 1,961 transactions worth AED12.2bn ($3.3bn), marking a 66 per cent increase in volume and a 56 per cent rise in value compared with July 2024, reflecting strong buyer confidence in completed developments.

At the same time, demand for off-plan projects continues to accelerate, offering home seekers and investors compelling opportunities in Dubai’s booming property market.

GEMS Education hires 1,700 new teachers in Dubai as Sunny Varkey calls 2025 a “turning point” for schools, learning innovation, and student success

GEMS Education welcomes 1,700 new teachers in Dubai as Sunny Varkey declares 2025 a ‘turning point’

GEMS Education has welcomed more than 1,700 new teachers from across the globe at its annual GEMS Awareness Day, held at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai, setting the stage for what Chairman and Founder Sunny Varkey described as “not just a new chapter, but a turning point” in education.

Reflecting on more than six decades of impact, Mr Varkey underlined both the opportunities and responsibilities facing educators in 2025.

He said: “We are not just growing. We are not just improving. We are not just leading. We are re-imagining education for a new generation”.

Ras Al Khaimah real estate boom will see 45,000 housing units as emirate economy thrives

Inside Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate boom reshaping the UAE’s property market

Ras Al Khaimah is witnessing an unprecedented boom in its real estate sector, rapidly emerging as one of the UAE’s fastest-growing property markets under the leadership of Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

Driven by sound urban planning, sustainability, and a focus on quality of life, the emirate is reshaping its skyline with world-class projects while building a diversified, resilient economy.

Over the past three years, Ras Al Khaimah has recorded significant increases in real estate sales and prices, supported by landmark developments in hospitality, commercial, and residential sectors. Population growth, from 400,000 to a projected 650,000 by 2030, is expected to generate demand for around 45,000 new housing units.

Henley reports that in Q1 2025, applications from UK nationals for alternative residence or citizenship surged by 183 per cent year-on-year. Image: Shutterstock

Britain’s millionaires plot exit as Labour tax plans rattle the rich

Britain risks an exodus of its wealthiest residents as the Labour government weighs a wealth tax, with fresh data showing more than half of UK millionaires would consider leaving the country if such a levy is introduced.

A new survey by Canadian investor migration consultancy Arton Capital revealed the scale of unease among Britain’s affluent. Of the 1,009 UK residents with at least £1 million ($1.35 million) in net assets surveyed, over 50 per cent said they were more likely to relocate under a wealth tax, while 60 per cent believed they could enjoy a better quality of life overseas.

Notably, 47 per cent of Labour-voting millionaires said they too would consider leaving – raising awkward questions for Chancellor Rachel Reeves about whether the very voters who delivered Labour its landslide could now be preparing to take their fortunes abroad.

UAE launches first national AI curriculum, revamps student assessments, expands Arabic teaching, and opens nine new schools for the 2025–2026 academic year

UAE unveils major school reforms for 2025–2026: AI curriculum introduced, exams reduced

The UAE Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced sweeping reforms and readiness plans for the academic year 2025–2026, including the launch of the country’s first national Artificial Intelligence (AI) curriculum, major updates to student assessments, and the opening of nine new schools across the Emirates.

The announcements were made during a media briefing attended by Sarah Al Amiri, , alongside senior officials Mohammed Al Qassim, Under-Secretary of MoE; Sulaiman Al Kaabi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Professional Development Sector; and Amna Al Saleh, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for the Curriculum and Assessment Sector.

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, confirmed that since January, the Ministry has been implementing proactive plans to ensure public schools’ readiness for the new academic year, covering facilities, curricula, and teaching methods. She revealed a significant shift in assessment policies: centralised tests at the end of the second semester have been removed and replaced with school-based summative assessments. Centralised exams will now take place only in the first and third semesters. The reform aims to diversify student evaluation methods, improve learning outcomes, and enhance teaching quality.

The diamond was safely recovered before it could be smuggled out of the country in a small refrigerator bound for an Asian destination. Image: Shutterstock

Dubai Police solve heist of extremely rare $25mn diamond in less than a day

In an operation that could become the script for the next Pink Panther franchise – minus the laughs – Dubai Police needed less than a day to arrest a group of thieves that had planned the theft of an extremely rare $25m diamond for more than a year.

The three suspects, all of Asian origin, hatched a meticulously laid plan which involved tracking the arrival of the 21.25-carat diamond in Dubai, posing as genuine buyers and winning the trust of the jeweller with multiple visits, and then completing the heist and escaping from the country.

All seemed to be going as per the plan, until the jeweller called 999 and Dubai Police got involved and launched what they called “Operation Pink Diamond”.

The Cabinet resolution said the identity must be operational before the property ownership law comes into force. Image: Shutterstock

Saudi Arabia approves digital ID use for non-resident foreigners to own property

Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet has approved the use of a digital identity system to allow non-Saudi, non-resident foreigners to own property in the Kingdom, the government said, as part of new rules opening up the real estate market.

The decision enables digital IDs to be used ahead of the implementation of the Non-Saudi Real Estate Ownership Law, which was approved in July and will take effect in January 2026, according to a Cabinet resolution published on Friday.

The General Real Estate Authority will coordinate with the Ministry of Interior, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the National Information Center and other relevant bodies to develop mechanisms for activating the digital ID.

Kuwait to attract $32bn investment and create 50,000 jobs under New Kuwait 2035 mega projects

Kuwait is rolling out one of its most ambitious development drives to date, with plans to attract up to KD10bn ($32.6bn) in private and foreign investment, generate annual revenues of KD1bn ($3.26bn) by 2030, and create more than 50,000 new jobs.

The programme is anchored in the New Kuwait 2035 Vision and combines sweeping reforms, strategic partnerships, and mega projects in energy, transport, infrastructure, smart cities, and industrial zones.

The government says the strategy will also reduce pressure on the state budget by around 30 per cent while strengthening long-term economic sustainability.